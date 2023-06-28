Ultrasound Devices Market Unraveling the Future Market Growth, Size, Trends, and Share Forecast 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Ultrasound Devices Market ” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global ultrasound devices market demonstrated a valuation of $8,475.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $12,535.5 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. Ultrasound devices are utilized to visualize internal body structures such as muscles, tendons, and blood vessels. They employ sound waves to generate images, aiding in the identification of diseases or malfunctions in various body parts. These devices play a crucial role in medical imaging as they are non-invasive, safe, and do not use ionizing radiation. They are commonly used for examining pregnant women, as well as assessing the brain and other functions in infants.

Market Drivers: The global ultrasound devices market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases that necessitate medical imaging for diagnosis and treatment monitoring. Technological advancements in ultrasound imaging, including 4D and high-frequency focused ultrasound devices, contribute to the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures. Additionally, growing awareness among individuals regarding the significance of early disease diagnosis as a preventive measure fuels market growth. However, stringent FDA regulations for ultrasound device approval and a lack of skilled personnel to operate these devices pose challenges to market expansion.

Market Segmentation: The ultrasound devices market is segmented based on product type, device display, device portability, application, and region. Product types include diagnostic ultrasound systems (2D imaging systems, 3D & 4D imaging systems, and Doppler imaging) and therapeutic ultrasound systems (high-intensity focused ultrasound [HIFU] and extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy [ESWL]). Device display options consist of color ultrasound devices and black & white (B/W) ultrasound devices. Device portability is categorized as trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices and compact/handheld ultrasound devices. Applications encompass radiology/general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, cardiology, urology, vascular, and other emergency clinical applications. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders: This report offers stakeholders detailed quantitative analysis and current trends in the global ultrasound devices market from 2020 to 2028, enabling them to identify prevailing opportunities. The forecast period extends from 2021 to 2028. Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key industry developments. A qualitative analysis of innovative products facilitates strategic business planning. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the development strategies adopted by key market players to understand the competitive landscape.

Key Players: Key players operating in the ultrasound devices market include:

Konica Minolta Inc.

Esaote SpA

Fujifilm Corporation

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Display Device Type

– Color Ultrasound Devices

– Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound Devices

By product type

– Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

o 2D Imaging Systems

o 3D & 4D Imaging Systems

o Doppler Imaging

– Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

o High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

o Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

By Application

– Radiology/General Imaging

– Obstetrics/Gynecology

– Cardiology

– Urology

– Vascular

– Others

By Device Portability

– Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices

– Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

