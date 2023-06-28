Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Forecasting Tomorrow Market Size, Trends, and Share Analysis for 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market ” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global market for artificial cornea and corneal implants generated $376.61 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $656.19 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the period from 2021 to 2028. A corneal transplant involves the replacement of a cloudy cornea with a clear donor cornea, which is obtained from individuals who have generously donated their eyes for the benefit of others. In cases where patients cannot tolerate a human donor cornea, artificial corneas serve as an alternative option.

The global market for artificial cornea and corneal implants is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, primarily driven by the rise in the geriatric population and an increase in the prevalence of eye diseases. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of eye disorders and government initiatives aimed at controlling visual impairment are further fueling market growth. However, the high cost of ophthalmology devices and surgical procedures is expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Corneal blindness affects approximately 10 million people worldwide, and this high incidence is a key driver for the growth of the artificial cornea implant market. Additionally, the limited availability of human cornea donors contributes to the robust market growth. The increased incidence of trauma cases leading to eye injuries further propels market expansion. Furthermore, biosynthetic cornea implants offer a higher possibility of nerve regeneration compared to human donor corneas. However, the rejection of artificial corneas made of alloplastic materials by the human eye remains a major factor restraining market growth. The high cost of artificial cornea implant surgery and its limited adoption in developing countries also pose challenges to market growth. Additionally, the scarcity of human cornea donors and the risks associated with grafting artificial corneas have a significant impact on the global market.

The artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented based on type, transplant type, disease indication, end user, and region. The types of corneas are categorized as human cornea and artificial cornea. Transplant types include penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty, anterior lamellar keratoplasty, and keratoprosthesis. Disease indications encompass Fuchs’ Dystrophy, Fungal Keratitis, Keratoconus, and others. End users of these products are hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The market is analyzed across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the artificial cornea and corneal implant market, including current trends and future estimations to identify lucrative investment opportunities.

Quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2028 enables stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Thorough analysis of key market segments helps to understand global trends in artificial cornea and corneal implants.

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to comprehend the competitive landscape of the market.

AJL Ophthalmic

CorneaGen Inc.

CorNeat Vision

LinkoCare Life Sciences AB

Presbia plc

Mediphacos

Aurolab

Cornea Biosciences

DIOPTEX GmbH

EyeYon Medical

Key Market Segments: By Type:

Human Cornea

Artificial Cornea

By Transplant Type:

Penetrating Keratoplasty

Endothelial Keratoplasty

Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty

Keratoprosthesis

By Disease Indication:

Fuchs’ Dystrophy

Fungal Keratitis

Keratoconus

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



What are the key market trends and market dynamics?

Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

What is the competitive landscape like in the market?

What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?

What are the growth opportunities in the market?

What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?

What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?

What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?

