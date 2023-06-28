Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market Evolution Continues Market Trends, Size, and Share Forecast till 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global market for aesthetic lasers and energy devices was valued at $2.25 billion in 2014 and is projected to reach $10.30 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Aesthetic lasers and energy devices are used in the treatment of various skin conditions, including sun damage, wrinkles, unwanted lesions, acne, and tattoo removal. The growth of the market is propelled by factors such as the increasing incidence of skin damage and rapid lifestyle changes. These devices enhance the physiology of aging and wrinkled skin and are sought after by individuals looking to improve their appearance or undergo rejuvenation procedures. Over the years, aesthetic technology based on lasers and energy devices has evolved, with fully automated devices now available in the market.

The market for aesthetic lasers and energy devices is boosted by FDA approvals for medical treatments and continuous technological advancements. The rise in demand for minimally invasive or non-invasive procedures, lower costs compared to surgeries, and faster procedures also contribute to market growth. However, social stigmas and inadequate reimbursement policies hinder market expansion. Nevertheless, the increasing disposable incomes and the growing trend of body alterations in developing countries like India and China present lucrative opportunities for the market in the near future.

The market for aesthetic lasers and energy devices is segmented based on product, technology, application, end user, and region. Product categories include laser resurfacing devices, body contouring devices, and aesthetic ophthalmology devices. Laser resurfacing devices are further divided into fractional ablative skin resurfacing devices and conventional laser resurfacing devices. Body contouring devices encompass liposuction devices, fat reduction devices, cellulite reduction devices, and non-surgical skin tightening devices. Technologies include laser-based technology, light-based technology (such as dynamic pulse control and intense pulsed light technology), and energy-based technology (such as UV, infrared, suction-based, radiofrequency, and low temperature-based technologies). Applications of these devices include hair removal, scar removal/skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, and others. End users of aesthetic lasers and energy devices include multi-specialty centers, standalone centers, and cosmetic surgery centers/clinics. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players, including Abbvie Inc. (Allergen), Candela Medical, Hologic, Inc., Energist Medical Group, Fotona, Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Lutronic, Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd., Solta Medical (a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc), and Sciton, Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global market for aesthetic lasers and energy devices, along with current trends and future estimations from 2014 to 2028, to identify investment opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors driving and restricting market growth is provided.

Identification of key players and their strategies helps in understanding the competitive landscape of the market.

The report assists stakeholders in making informed business decisions based on market insights.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Abbvie Inc. (Allergen)

Candela Medical

Hologic, Inc.

Energist Medical Group

Fotona, Inc.

Lumenis, Ltd.

Lutronic, Inc.

Sisram Medical Ltd.

Solta Medical

Sciton, Inc.

Key Market Segments: By Product:

Laser Resurfacing Devices Fractional Ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices Conventional Laser Resurfacing Devices

Body Contouring Devices Liposuction Devices Fat Reduction Devices Cellulite Reduction Devices Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices

Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices

By Technology:

Laser-Based Technology

Light-Based Technology Dynamic Pulse Control (DPC) Technology Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Technology

Energy-Based Technology UV Technology Infrared Technology Suction-Based Technology Radiofrequency Technology Low Temperature-Based Technology



By Application:

Hair Removal

Scar Removal/Skin Resurfacing

Skin Rejuvenation

Skin Tightening

Others

By End User:

Multi-Specialty Centers

Standalone Centers

Cosmetic Surgery Centers/Clinics

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Middle East Latin America Rest of LAMEA



