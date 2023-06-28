Dialysis Navigating Market Landscapes Insights on Size, Trends, and Share for 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Dialysis Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global dialysis market was valued at $91,205.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $129,756.8 million by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing incidence of kidney-related diseases and the challenges associated with kidney transplants. Kidney transplantation involves major surgery, the need for a compatible donor, and a lifelong regimen of immunosuppressant medications to prevent organ rejection. Additionally, the rising prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension further contributes to the growth of the global dialysis market. However, complications associated with dialysis treatment, including infections, hypotension, fluid overload, and access point bleeding, may hinder market growth in the coming years.

Dialysis is a medical procedure used to remove waste products, such as urea and creatinine, from the blood when the kidneys are unable to function properly. It is a crucial treatment for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). There are two main types of dialysis: hemodialysis (HD) and peritoneal dialysis (PD). In hemodialysis, a filter is used to remove waste products and excess fluids from the blood, which is then returned to the patient’s body. Peritoneal dialysis, on the other hand, uses the inner lining of the abdomen (peritoneum) and a dialysis solution to clean and purify the blood, which is then reintroduced into the patient’s body. Both types of dialysis serve the purpose of purifying the blood and removing toxins when the kidneys cannot perform this function adequately.

Reimbursement policy concerns in emerging countries also impede market growth, as reimbursement for dialysis varies widely in terms of amount and duration across these nations and may not cover the actual treatment costs. This discrepancy discourages both patients and physicians from considering the use of reimbursement policies. Conversely, there is a shifting preference among patients toward home hemodialysis (HHD) due to its effectiveness and patient-centered approach. Furthermore, the market is expected to benefit from various market strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, product development, and innovation implemented by key players, creating profitable opportunities during the forecast period.

The dialysis market is segmented based on type, product and service, end user, and region. The types of dialysis include hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis is further categorized into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis. Peritoneal dialysis is divided into continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). The market is further segmented based on products and services, including equipment (such as dialysis machines and water treatment systems), consumables (including dialyzers, catheters, and other dialysis consumables), dialysis drugs, and services. End users of dialysis services are classified as in-center dialysis and home dialysis. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Market Players:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

Nipro Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

AngioDynamics Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

DaVita

Diaverum Deutschland GmbH

Key Market Segments:

By Type: Hemodialysis Conventional Hemodialysis Short Daily Hemodialysis Nocturnal Hemodialysis Peritoneal Dialysis Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By Products and Services: Equipment Dialysis Machines Water Treatment Systems Others (Dialysis Equipment) Consumables Dialyzers Catheters Other Dialysis Consumables Dialysis Drugs Services

By End User: In-center Dialysis Home Dialysis



Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1797

By Region: North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Market Dynamics:

