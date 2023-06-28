Guatemala presidential candidate voices goodwill toward China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Bernardo Arevalo, one of two candidates running for president of Taiwan ally Guatemala, has advocated improving relations with China, reports said Wednesday (June 28).

Neighboring Honduras switched recognition to Beijing in March, leaving Taiwan with 13 official diplomatic allies. Guatemala and Belize are the only ones in continental Central America, while Paraguay in South America elected a pro-Taiwan president in April.

In a local interview Tuesday (June 27), Arevalo said that if he was elected president, he would seek better relations with China, to promote trade, Reuters reported. He said that he would maintain good political relations with China and Taiwan under a framework of mutual respect, per The Storm Media.

In an interview in April tweeted by Publinews Guatemala, Arevalo compared the two Asian countries to trains. There was no need to jump back and forth between those trains, he reportedly said, but only to safeguard national interests and sovereignty, and to evaluate what was best for Guatemala.

Arevalo, the son of Guatemala’s first democratically elected president, made the fight against corruption and authoritarianism the centerpiece of his campaign. On Aug. 20, he will face Sandra Torres, the wife of another former president, in the second round of the election.