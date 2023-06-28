E-commerce Logistics Market Research Covers, Future Trends and Opportunities, Past, Present Data, and Deep Analysis 2031

E-commerce Logistics Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the E-commerce Logistics Market by region.

The E-commerce Logistics market is poised for significant growth in the upcoming years due to various factors such as cross-border expansion, favorable demographics, and advancements in technology. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing influence of the e-commerce industry, the demand for third-party logistics (3PL), and improved relationships between customers and suppliers.

The strong growth in supply chain solutions, coupled with advancements in technology, is expected to accelerate the expansion of the E-commerce Logistics market. Retailers are adopting advanced technologies to revamp their traditional warehouses, catering to the requirements of e-commerce and logistics. This includes improving store-level inventory accuracy and increasing efficiency, contributing to the growth of the E-commerce Logistics market. The rise of small and medium enterprises, improvements in foreign direct investment, and an increase in middle-class living standards with disposable income also contribute to market growth.

According to Report Ocean, the Global E-commerce Logistics market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2019-2025. This growth is attributed to the adoption of technology for route optimization and parcel tracking by companies.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

In terms of service type, transportation dominates the E-commerce Logistics market due to technological advancements in the logistics sector. These advancements enhance the efficiency of transportation vehicles by providing real-time data on routes, destinations, GPS tracking, and fleet management. Warehousing services, on the other hand, are expected to be the fastest-growing segment, driven by reduced operational costs and the feasibility of providing customized products and maintaining inventory stocks.

On the basis of operational area, the domestic segment leads the E-commerce Logistics market. Domestic services excel due to the varied warehousing, inventory, and delivery requirements in different countries. The international segment is growing as cross-border trade is facilitated by reductions in import duties and prepaid taxes.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global E-commerce Logistics market, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing smartphone users, and technological advancements in the e-commerce sector. North America is also experiencing growth due to technological advancements in the e-commerce industry through the application of Information Technology.

Key players in the E-commerce Logistics market include DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, PO Logistics, United Parcel Service Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc., Gati Limited, Kenco Group Inc., Aramex International, F. Express, Kenco Group, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, GIZTIX, CJ Logistics Thailand, Kerry Express, SME Shipping Co, Thailand Post, Australia Post, Blue Dart, Clipper Logistics, Deutsche Post, Ecom Express, Express Logistics, Japan Post, La Poste, Bpost, SF Express, Seko Logistics, Singapore Post, and UPS.

The competitive landscape of the market is dynamic, with companies focusing on providing superior services in the field of E-commerce Logistics. DHL International GmbH and FedEx Corporation are among the major players in terms of service offerings.

In conclusion, the Global E-commerce Logistics market is poised for growth due to various factors driving the industry. The report provides in-depth analysis, growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics, enabling decision-makers to make strategic business decisions. It also examines market drivers, challenges, and competitive analysis.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

