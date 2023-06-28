Hernia Mesh Devices Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Covidien plc, Medtronic, Inc.

The Global Hernia Mesh Devices report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

The global Hernia Mesh Devices market was valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is expected to experience a healthy growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Hernia Mesh Devices are medical devices used to provide additional support to weakened or damaged tissue caused by a hernia. Hernia occurs when an internal organ pushes through a weak spot in the muscle or tissue. The increasing prevalence of hernias and the rising number of hernia surgical mesh implants, along with strategic initiatives from leading market players, are driving the global market demand.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), around 20 million hernias are repaired globally each year, with approximately 700,000 hernia repairs in the USA and over 100,000 in the UK. Leading market players are taking strategic initiatives such as product approvals and launches to influence the growth of the Hernia Mesh Devices market. For example, in August 2020, Deep Blue, a med tech startup based in Durham, USA, launched the T-Line Hernia Mesh with added anchoring strength and received 510(k) device authorization from the FDA. Additionally, in April 2022, Ariste Medical, LLC, based in Delaware, USA, received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its new drug-embedded synthetic hernia mesh in the United States.

Furthermore, advancements in the healthcare sector and increasing per capita healthcare spending are expected to catalyze the market demand during the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with Hernia Mesh devices is a hindrance to market growth.

The key regions considered in the global Hernia Mesh Devices market study are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America leads the market in terms of market share, attributed to the growing number of new product approvals and the presence of leading medical equipment manufacturers in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing incidences of hernia and the rising healthcare sector in the region.

Major market players in the Hernia Mesh Devices market include , Ethicon, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc., Atrium Medical, LifeCell Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dolphin Sutures, and Johnson & Johnson.

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and forecast their values for the next eight years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each region and country included in the study. It provides detailed information about driving factors, challenges, opportunities in micro markets, competitive landscape analysis, and product offerings of key players.

The market is segmented by hernia type, including inguinal hernia, incisional hernia, femoral hernia, and others. It is also segmented by mesh type, including biologic mesh and synthetic mesh.

In summary, the global Hernia Mesh Devices market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, driven by the increasing prevalence of hernias, strategic initiatives from market players, advancements in healthcare, and rising healthcare spending. However, the high cost of Hernia Mesh devices remains a challenge for market growth.

