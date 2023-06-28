ESR Analyzer Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Thermo Fisher Scientific, ALCOR Scientific Inc.

The Global ESR Analyzer report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

The global ESR Analyzer Market was valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. ESR Analyzer, also known as Erythrocyte sedimentation rate analyzer, is a commonly used hematological tester that measures the rate at which red blood cells settle in one hour. It helps detect non-specific inflammation associated with various conditions such as active infection, cancer, heart disease, kidney disease, blood disease, diabetes, and collagen vascular disease. The market demand is being driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, the adoption of semi-automatic and automatic ESR analyzers, and recent product launches by leading market players.

One of the factors contributing to the growth of the ESR Analyzer market is the rising prevalence of cancer globally. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, around 18.16 million cases of cancer were diagnosed worldwide in 2020. Leading market players are also introducing innovative products to meet the growing demand for ESR Analyzers. For example, in March 2022, Mindray Medical International Limited launched the BC-700 Series, a new hematology analyzer series that incorporates both complete blood count (CBC) and ESR tests.

Favorable reimbursement policies, the advent of automated ESR analyzers, and the improvement of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are expected to further drive market demand during the forecast period. However, the high cost of ESR Analyzers may impede market growth.

In terms of regional analysis, North America currently holds the largest market share due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of leading market players. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the thriving healthcare sector and increasing incidences of blood-related diseases in the region.

Some of the major market players in the ESR Analyzer market include ALCOR Scientific Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Caretium Medical Instruments Co., LTD, Hospitex Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter Inc., Alifax, Perlong Medical, Streck, Diesse Diagnostica Senese S.p.A, ELITech Group, and Sinduri Biotec.

The objective of the market study is to define the market size of different segments and countries and forecast their values for the next eight years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry, including driving factors, challenges, opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players. The market is segmented by product type (automated ESR Analyzer, semi-automated ESR Analyzer, manual ESR Analyzer), end-use (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic institutions, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World).

