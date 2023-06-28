Biotherapeutics Virus removal filters Market Size Skyrocketing to New Heights | Pall Corporation, Z-Medica LLC

The Global Biotherapeutics Virus removal filters report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

The Global Biotherapeutics Virus Removal Filters Market is valued at approximately USD million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028. These filters are specifically designed to remove viruses from biotherapeutic drug products such as biopharmaceuticals and plasma derivatives. They are made with hydrophilized polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) material, enabling high-flow-rate filtration of high-concentration protein solutions while maintaining virus removal capacity.

The market demand for biotherapeutics virus removal filters is driven by factors such as the growing biopharmaceuticals market worldwide, increasing incidences of infectious diseases, and strategic initiatives from leading market players. According to Statista, the global biopharmaceuticals market was estimated at USD 291 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1000 billion by 2030. Leading market players are also expanding their production capacity to meet the growing demand for these filters. For example, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. announced the expansion of its production capacity for PVDF hollow-fiber membranes in July 2021.

Technological advancements in filter design and manufacturing, as well as research towards monoclonal antibodies, are expected to further drive the market during the forecast period. However, the slow penetration of biotherapeutics filters and a lack of technical expertise may hinder market growth.

In terms of regional analysis, North America is the leading region due to the growing number of R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical sector and the presence of key market players. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit significant growth, driven by the thriving growth of contractual research organizations and the rising healthcare sector.

The major market players in the biotherapeutics virus removal filters market include Pall Corporation, Z-Medica LLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, 3M Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sigma Aldrich, Bluewater Bio Ltd., and Takara Bio Inc.

The objective of this study is to define market sizes, forecast values for the coming eight years, and analyze both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. The report also provides information on driving factors, challenges, opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players. The market is segmented by technology (size exclusion technology, depth filtration technology), application (monoclonal antibodies, blood & plasma, enzymes, proteins), end-user (biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations, academic institutes, other end users), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World).

