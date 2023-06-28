Solar Power Equipment Market to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years With Profiling Leading Companies 2030

Solar Power Equipment Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Solar Power Equipment Market by region.

The global solar power equipment market reached a size of US$ 101.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. By 2030, the market is expected to reach US$ 311.1 billion.

Solar power equipment is used to capture solar energy and convert it into electricity for various sectors such as utility, commercial, industrial, and residential. It includes components like solar panels, batteries, mounting and racking systems, tracking systems, inverters, and other related equipment.

The growth of the solar power equipment market is primarily driven by the benefits associated with solar energy, including its potential as a green technology to combat climate change and reduce dependence on fossil fuel-based energy sources. Additionally, favorable government policies and incentives play a significant role in driving market growth. Many governments worldwide have introduced projects, subsidies, and tax exemptions to promote solar energy generation and installations of solar panels and equipment. Countries like the United States, China, and India are actively scaling up the use of solar energy, contributing to market growth. Furthermore, ongoing innovations in the solar energy sector, such as the introduction of high-efficiency modules for residential and commercial rooftops, stimulate the demand for solar power equipment.

However, the growth of the solar power equipment market may be restricted by the reliance on sun radiation as the primary energy source, which can limit its applications in certain regions or during periods of reduced sunlight.

In terms of regional analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for solar power equipment during the forecast period. The region’s increasing urbanization and demand for residential homes drive the adoption of solar power equipment. Additionally, there is a growing demand for rooftop solar systems in both residential and non-residential structures.

North America is also expected to witness notable growth in the solar power equipment market. Favorable government incentives and advancements in technology have led to significant growth in solar power generation in the United States. For instance, in 2016, a substantial capacity of solar photovoltaics was installed in the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the solar power equipment market, leading to temporary closures of vendors and disruptions in the supply chain due to labor and raw material shortages.

Key competitors in the solar power equipment market include ABB Group, Canadian Solar, LONGi Solar, First Solar Inc., Hanwha Q CELLS, Shunfeng International, JA Solar, JinkoSolar, SunPower Corporation, Trina Solar, and other prominent players.

The market segmentation for the global solar power equipment market is based on equipment, application, and region. The equipment segment includes solar panels, mounting, racking, and tracking systems, storage systems, and others. The application segment comprises non-residential, residential, and utility sectors. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In conclusion, the global solar power equipment market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. Factors such as the benefits of solar energy, favorable government policies, and technological advancements drive market expansion. However, challenges related to reliance on sunlight as an energy source may limit market growth in certain regions.

