Healthcare Fabric Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth By 2030

According to a new market research report published by Report Ocean, the global Healthcare Fabric Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of $%, during the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach $$ billion by 2030.

This detailed market research report by Report Ocean include in-depth analysis of technological innovations, market trends, supply chain trends, future trends, leading players, and key developments. The report also includes additional information about other factors such as drivers, restraints and challenges faced by this market, along with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.

The global healthcare fabric market size was US$ 17.1 billion in 2021. The global healthcare fabric market is forecast to grow to US$ 33.2 billion by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Healthcare fabrics are specially coated textiles created with unique chemicals. These chemicals are either woven into the fabric itself or released gradually over time. Healthcare textiles are primarily made to lower the danger of contamination, stop the growth of germs, and halt the spread of illnesses and disorders. Knitting, weaving, and non-weaving procedures are used to make these materials. Healthcare textiles have special qualities that make them antimicrobial, flame resistant, non-carcinogenic, and non-allergic.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the goods and services deficit rose from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February, an increase of $1.9 billion. Due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion, the goods and services deficit increased in February. The goods and services deficit has decreased this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3% when compared to the same period in 2022. $10.8% more, or $49.5 billion, was exported. Imports cost $2.2% more, or $14.0 billion, than exports.

Major market segments of the Healthcare Fabric Market are:

By Raw Material

• Polypropylene

• Polyester

• Cotton

• Viscose

• Polyamide

• others

By Fabric Type

• Non-woven

• Woven

• Knitted

By Application

• Hygiene

• Dressing

• Clothing

• Curtains

• Blanket & Bedding

• Upholstery

• Others

The research methodology adopted by analysts to study the market include inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain and various other secondary research methods, along with primary research as a major tool for market study.

A section of the report covers research on key players moves that include pointers on new entrants, future investors and existing players.

List of major players operating in the Healthcare Fabric market:

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Freudenberg Group

• Designtex,

• Herman Miller

• Standard Textile

• Paramount Tech Fab Industries

• Brentani

• Arc-Com

• Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd.

• Architex International.

• Other Prominent Players

The global Healthcare Fabric market report provides a comprehensive analysis covering all major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Exports on the global market are predicted to increase by 3.9% annually on average, from 784.3 billion dollars in 2021 to 955.19 billion dollars in 2030. Since 2009, the worldwide supply has been growing at a 9.5% yearly rate. With US$ 169.32 billion in exports in 2021, Ireland came out on top, followed by the United States in second place, China in fourth, and India in third.

The European Revenue is anticipated to increase from US$ 1,802,413 million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 million by 2026, a 1.5% yearly increase. The European market has been expanding at a 3.1% yearly rate. In terms of revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany came out on top with US$ 339,074 million, followed by positions 2, 3, and 4 for the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland.

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Additionally, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Healthcare Fabric Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Healthcare Fabric market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Healthcare Fabric Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Healthcare Fabric market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

