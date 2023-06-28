Alexa
National Taiwan University ranked 1st in survey

Global Views Monthly names NTU as best university overall

  142
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/28 18:00
A Global Views Monthly university survey puts NTU first in three categories.  

A Global Views Monthly university survey puts NTU first in three categories.   (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) finished first in three categories of an annual survey of the nation’s colleges and universities conducted by Global Views Monthly, reports said Wednesday (June 26).

The survey considered elements such as social reputation, academic achievements, internationalization level, cooperation with the business world, and financial structure, Sanlih E-Television reported. The magazine also split up its reviews, drawing up separate lists for medical and technology colleges, among others.

NTU ranked as the best university as a whole, but also came first in the lists of colleges offering a general education and of public universities. National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) finished at the top in the liberal arts category, while China Medical University in Taichung City was the best medical college.

Following NTU, Taiwan’s best universities were: National Cheng Kung University in Tainan City, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, and National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu City. The fact that National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung City improved its position to No. 5 was the result of its new semiconductor institute and medical faculty, Sanlih noted.

Preconditions for featuring on the list included having at least 3,000 students and more than 150 teachers at the level of professor or assistant professor. Over the past five years, 14 colleges and universities disappeared from the survey, with the total reduced to 87.
universities
colleges
Global Views
Global Views Monthly
survey
National Taiwan University
National Sun Yat-sen University

