Taiwan TV host Blackie Chen sues actress Tina Chou for NT$10 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan TV host and P. League+ CEO Blackie Chen (陳建州) on Wednesday (June 28) said he is filing a NT$10 million (US$322,000) lawsuit against Taiwanese actress Tina Chou (周宜霈), after she accused him of sexually harassing her.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 27), Chou accused Chen, her boss at the time, of forcibly entering her hotel room and sexually harassing her when the pair were working on a show in Hong Kong in 2012. A few hours later, Chen responded by issuing a statement through his lawyers in which he denied the accusations and said that he would take legal action.

On Wednesday, Chen and his wife, the singer Christine Fan (范瑋琪), issued a statement through their attorneys saying Chou's Facebook post was "purely false" and it hurt the couple's reputation and personal rights, reported CNA. Based on the principle of "zero tolerance for malicious rumors," the couple filed a civil lawsuit with the Taipei District Court.

The lawsuit includes a demand for an apology from the publisher of the Facebook post and seeks NT$10 million in damages from Chou to "restore the reputation of the parties concerned." The couple said that compensation from the lawsuit would be donated to social welfare charities such as those that protect women and victims of crimes.

When asked by the media to comment on the civil suit, Chou's agent said they are examining the details of the lawsuit.