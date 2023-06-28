Freight Trucking Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities 2031

Freight Trucking Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Freight Trucking Market by region.

The global freight trucking market revenue was around US$ 2,733 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 4,457.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Freight trucking is a heavy-duty vehicle that is used to move cargo, goods, and commodities from one location to another. These heavy-duty trucks have a sturdy chassis and a robust engine to easily handle heavier loads. These vehicles typically move cargo among factories, warehouses, retailers, and wholesalers.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

-The increased usage of telematics in the automobile sector and the rise of the worldwide e-commerce industry are both contributing to the growth of the freight trucking market.

-The advancement of self-driving trucks is anticipated to create growth possibilities for the market.

-Inadequate infrastructure and rising shipping costs are impeding market expansion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, flight cancellations, travel restrictions, and severely disrupted global logistics and supply chains. During the crisis, changes in the workforce and temporary restrictions on the transportation of commodities. Some nations across the world closed their borders and restricted transit and travel to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Additionally, the pandemic led to supply-chain disruptions that have decreased auto sales, created a shortage of semiconductor components, and forced the temporary closure of numerous production facilities around the world. These effects influenced the demand for freight trucks.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market. The expanding e-commerce business and rising economies are largely responsible for the market expansion in this region. The region’s logistical infrastructure is being developed with strong government assistance, which is fostering the market. China has the largest logistics sector in the region because of its enormous population and robust manufacturing sector. Additionally, during the anticipated period, the market growth is anticipated to be fueled by the expansion of the e-commerce sector across the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global freight trucking market are:

-CEVA Logistics AG

-Schneider National

-Landstar System

-Saia

-Nippon Express Co. Ltd

-XPO Logistics

-Old Dominion Freight Line

-Yellow Roadway Corporation

-Deutsche Post AG

-Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

-A.P. Moller – Maersk

-J.B. Hunt Transport Services

-FedEx Corporation

-United Parcel Service of America

-Estes Express Lines

-Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global freight trucking market segmentation focuses Truck Type, Cargo Type, End-User and Region.

Segmentation based on Truck Type

-Dry van & box truck

-Refrigerated truck

-Tanker truck

-Flatbed truck

-Others

Segmentation based on Cargo Type

-Dry bulk goods

-Liquids

-Temperature controlled goods

-Others

Segmentation based on End-User

-Retail and E-Commerce

-Industrial and Manufacturing

-Healthcare

-Automotive

-Others

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Mexico

-Europe

-Western Europe

-The UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Rest of Western Europe

-Eastern Europe

-Poland

-Russia

-Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

-China

-India

-Japan

-Australia & New Zealand

-ASEAN

-Rest of Asia Pacific

-Middle East & Africa (MEA)

-UAE

-Saudi Arabia

-South Africa

-Rest of MEA

-South America

-Brazil

-Argentina

-Rest of South America

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

