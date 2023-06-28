Foam Dressing Market Size Projected To Show Strong Growth | Coloplast Corp., Medline Industries

The Global Foam Dressing report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Foam Dressing Market is valued at approximately USD 1.67 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2022-2028. A foam dressing is made of sterile polyurethane foam and hydrocolloid adhesive, and it is used to treat wounds such as burns, open wounds, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, and diabetic ulcers. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds and the high incidence rate of diabetic ulcers are driving growth in this market. Among the key drivers propelling market growth are an increase in surgical cases, a rapidly ageing population, and an increase in the number of diabetes patients.

According to the World Economic Forum, the current population of Japanese people over 65 years old accounts for 25% of the total population. This figure is expected to rise to 40% by 2060. Because older people are more likely to sustain wounds, the market for foam dressing is expected to expand throughout the forecast period. Another driving factor in the market is an increase in the number of obese/overweight people. According to a Sage Journals & Indian Academy of Neurosciences, 2021 article, the number of obese people in India is estimated to be 135 million. Similarly, according to the Obesity Evidence Hub, two-thirds of Australians, or 35.6 percent, are overweight, with 31.3 percent expected to be obese.

These circumstances are expected to increase demand for bariatric treatments and other related surgeries, driving market growth over the forecasted time frame. However, availability of various substitutes along with stringent regulations for foam dressings is expected to hamper the market growth.

The key regions considered for the global Foam Dressing market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market for foam dressing is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 5.3 percent. This is due to the region’s increased chronic diseases and obesity as a result of changing lifestyles. Whereas, due to increasing number of diabetic patients, the rise in the number of obese people, and technological advancements, North America dominates the market and accounted for the highest revenue share.

Major market players included in this report are:

3M

Coloplast Corp.

Medline Industries

Smith & Nephew

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec Group PLC

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

McKesson Corporation

Molnlycke Health Care AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Adhesive foam dressing

Non-adhesive foam dressing

By Application:

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

By End-use:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

