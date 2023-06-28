MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market Experience Some Large Growth In Near Future | Medtronic, INSIGHTEC

The Global MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market is valued at approximately USD 566 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028. MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation is a technique used in minimally invasive operations using a laser ablation device to treat a variety of neuro-diseases such as brain tumour. This approach can reduce discomfort and recuperation time while lowering the certain surgical hazards associated with traditional open brain tumour surgery. The increased prevalence of brain tumour and other nervous system-related ailments, as well as the expanding acceptance of less invasive neurosurgeries, are likely to drive market expansion.

One of the market’s high-impact key drivers is the growing number of patients suffering from brain tumour. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International 2018 data report, approximately 296,851 new cases of brain and central nervous system cancer were reported worldwide in 2018. Similarly, the American Cancer Society 2020 predicts that around 23,820 new instances of malignant brain tumour will be detected in the United States in the year 2020.

Various governments and private organisations are launching programmes to raise awareness of early brain problem diagnosis and treatment. For example, the month of May is designated as “Brain Tumor Awareness Month.” The National Brain Tumor Society’s “It’s Your Fight, It’s Our Fight” campaign aims to educate and engage people through activities that can contribute to increased awareness and cure for brain tumour. Similarly, the Brain Tumor Charity’s HeadSmart nationwide awareness campaign aims to shorten childhood brain tumour and cancer detection times to four weeks or less. The increased public knowledge of treatment and diagnosis is expected to drive market expansion. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, approximately 308,102 new cases of brain and central nervous system cancer were recorded globally in 2020. Similarly, the American Cancer Society predicted that around 25,050 instances of brain and spinal cord malignant tumours will be detected in the United States in 2022. Furthermore, the growing number of physicians performing a large number of MRI-guided neurosurgical procedures for a specific group of patients is creating new potential for the global market. In emerging nations, however, a dearth of medical expertise and a lack of understanding of MRI-guided neurosurgery are expected to impede market expansion.

The key regions considered for the global MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market owing to the region’s well-established healthcare facilities, the increasing occurrence of brain malignancies and malignant tumours in the brain, and the availability of highly experienced neurosurgeons.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR percent from 2020 to 2028, owing to reasons such as a huge patient population, increased medical tourism, rising government healthcare expenditure, and adoption of minimally invasive surgeries.

Major market players included in this report are:

Medtronic

INSIGHTEC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Monteris Medical, Inc.

MRI Interventions, Inc.

AngioDynamics Inc.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

MRI Guided RF Ablation Systems

MRI Guided Laser Ablation Systems

MRI Guided Focused Ultrasound Systems

Accessories

By End-use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

