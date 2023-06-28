Managed Print Services Market Estimated to Observe Technological Advancements Further 2023-2031

Managed Print Services Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Managed Print Services Market by region.

Managed Print Services (MPS) is a business solution that provides value by minimizing energy usage, optimizing budgets, and reducing the environmental impact of print operations. It offers oversight and provision for document output within organizations, collaborating with external service providers. MPS services include software/app deployment, device maintenance/support, and additional offerings such as assessment, analytics, mobility, and other solutions.

Factors Driving the Global Managed Print Services Market:

Increased Security Levels: The rising need for heightened security in printing documents is a key driver of the market. Data protection has become a priority for organizations, as leaks of sensitive information can harm their reputation and lead to financial losses. Vendors have responded by innovating and providing high-level security measures within MPS solutions, attracting many organizations to adopt MPS for their printing needs. Environmental Impact Reduction: Organizations are increasingly focused on corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities and complying with environmental regulations. Reducing environmental impact has become a major factor driving the growth of the MPS market. Cost reduction and minimizing downtime also contribute to this driver. Efficient Maintenance and Downtime Reduction: Maintenance plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth functioning of printers and minimizing downtime. Regular maintenance, including cartridge and toner replacements, requires additional time and operational expenses. MPS helps streamline maintenance processes, leading to more efficient operations and reduced downtime.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Market Forecast and Regional Insights:

According to a report, the global managed print services market was valued at US$30,895.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$58,779.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. North America contributed the highest revenue in 2017, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 10.4%.

The market is segmented based on deployment (cloud, on-premise, hybrid), enterprise size (SMEs, large enterprises), channel (printer/copier manufacturers, channel partner/core MPS providers), and industry verticals (BFSI, telecom and IT, government and public, healthcare, education, legal, construction, manufacturing, others). The legal industry is expected to exhibit the highest revenue and CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Dynamics and Recent Developments:

Major players in the managed print services market include Fujitsu Ltd, Xerox Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., Canon, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Epson, Sharp Corporation, and others. These companies are adopting various expansion and innovation strategies to remain competitive in the market. For example, HP expanded its printing product portfolio in 2016, while Canon collaborated with PrintFleet LINK in 2015 to enhance its MPS program. Xerox partnered with McAfee in 2013 to enhance the security of its MPS offerings.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by deployment (cloud, on-premise, hybrid), enterprise size (SMEs, large enterprises), channel (printer/copier manufacturers, channel partner/core MPS providers), and industry verticals (BFSI, telecom and IT, government and public, healthcare, education, legal, construction, manufacturing, others).

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, with North America leading in terms of revenue and Asia Pacific experiencing the fastest growth rate.

Overall, the global managed print services market is driven by increased security requirements, environmental concerns, and the need for efficient maintenance. The market is competitive, with players focusing on expanding their offerings and enhancing security features to meet the evolving needs of organizations.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

