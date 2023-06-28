HIV Antivirals Market Size Strategies To Adopt To Sustain Market Size Hold | ViiV Healthcare, Genetech, Inc.

The Global HIV Antivirals report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

The global HIV antivirals market was valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is expected to experience a healthy growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028. HIV antivirals are medications used to inhibit the replication of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the body. These antivirals are categorized into six different classes based on the stage of the HIV life cycle, and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved over two dozen antiretroviral drugs for HIV treatment.

The market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of HIV infection, growing awareness about HIV treatment options, and recent product launches and approvals by regulatory authorities. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of 2020, there were 37.7 million individuals living with HIV, with 680,000 deaths and 1.5 million new infections reported. Additionally, there were approximately 1.72 million children aged 0-14 living with HIV, but only 54% of them received antiretroviral therapy (ART).

Recent developments in the market include new product announcements and regulatory approvals. For example, in July 2020, the FDA approved ViiV Healthcare’s new antiretroviral medication called Rukobia (fostemsavir) for adults living with HIV. In June 2022, Cipla Ltd. in collaboration with the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) launched a new fixed-dose combination of four antiretroviral treatments for children living with HIV in South Africa.

While the market is expected to grow, there are challenges such as limited access to HIV treatment and rigorous regulatory guidelines for the approval of HIV drugs that may impede market growth.

The key regions considered in the study are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America currently leads in terms of market share due to government-funded programs and recent medication approvals. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth due to the growing healthcare sector and increasing HIV infections in the region.

Major market players in the HIV antivirals market include ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Genentech, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie, Cipla, and Pfizer Inc.

The objective of the study is to provide market sizes for different segments and countries and forecast their values for the next eight years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry, including driving factors, challenges, opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

The market segments covered in the report include product types (fixed dose combinations, integrase strand transfer inhibitors, non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, entry inhibitors, protease inhibitors, nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, and others) and distribution channels (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies). The regions analyzed are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World.

