Audiology Devices Market Size Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Widex A/S, Sonova Holdings AG

The global audiology devices market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate of over 5.80% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Audiology devices are designed to improve hearing for individuals with hearing loss. The market was valued at approximately USD 11.05 billion in 2021.

One of the major drivers of market expansion is the increased prevalence of hearing impairment, primarily due to the growing elderly population. Age-related hearing loss is caused by changes in the inner ear and auditory nerve, and with the global elderly population expected to quadruple by 2050, the demand for audiology devices is anticipated to increase.

Another significant cause of hearing loss is exposure to loud noise. Noise pollution, particularly from personal audio devices and entertainment venues, has been identified as a leading cause of noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). With nearly 50% of individuals aged 12-35 years exposed to harmful levels of sound from personal audio devices, and around 40% exposed to harmful levels of sound at entertainment venues, the demand for hearing devices is expected to rise.

However, the expensive cost of audiology devices remains a major challenge for the market. Nevertheless, technological advancements such as wireless devices and the introduction of new features like voice processing, Bluetooth connectivity, and contactless charging are expected to drive market growth.

The North America region emerged as the market leader, driven by the progress of audiology equipment, an increase in the number of audiologists, and the launch of novel digital platforms by existing providers. Patient-centric audiology systems that enhance product handling and increase patient compliance are driving market growth in the United States. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to factors such as the growing senior population, age-related hearing issues, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditures, and increased product awareness.

Key players in the global audiology devices market include William Demant Holdings A/S, GN ReSound Group, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Widex A/S, Sonova Holdings AG, Phonak, Audioscan, MedRx, NHC/Amplifon, and Cochlear Limited.

The market segmentation includes products such as hearing aids and cochlear implants, categorized by technology into digital and analog, and by sales channel into retail and e-commerce. The key regions considered in the study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World.

The objective of the study is to provide market sizes for different segments and countries in recent years and forecast their values for the next eight years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry and analyzes driving factors, challenges, opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

