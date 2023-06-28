GPS Antenna Market Strategies of Major Companies, and New Trends by 2031 | Harxon Corporation, NovAtel, Trimble

GPS Antenna Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the GPS Antenna Market by region.

Demand for GPS Antenna in the vehicle for tracking movement, need in aviation for getting navigation and manufacturing of connected vehicles will boost GPS Antenna market in the upcoming year. Moreover, government initiatives for tracking public transport, applications in commercial vehicles for getting en-routes and navigation are the major factor driving the market growth of GPS Antenna. Furthermore, the application of GPS Antenna in commercial aviation for en?route navigation, getting airfields and helpful in air traffic control will also fuel the growth of GPS Antenna market in the forecast period.

In addition Applications of GPS Antenna in maritime industry such as ocean and inshore navigation, dredging, harbor entrance and docking, and cargo handling and in railway industry for preventing doors opening and cargo tracking signaling will contribute in the growth of GPS Antenna market in upcoming periods. Additionally, application of GPS antenna in Military sector for precise target coordinates and delivery of conventional munitions and also provides a direct link between the target and the weapon, is accelerating the growth of GPS Antenna market. Furthermore, with augmenting in smartphones penetration in new markets &the advent of new communication technologies, such as 5G and up surging in demand of electronics devices capable of internet provision will contribute to GPS Antenna market growth during the forecast period. Growing adoption of AI & IoT in various sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, which it will demand for proper signal will boost the GPS antenna market in the forecast period.

According to Report Ocean, The Global GPS Antenna market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the increasing demand of devices which provides network connectivity during movements in various capable devices will helpful in different sector in upcoming periods.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

External type of GPS Antenna market is projected to be the leading product of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Occurrence- type, the GPS Antenna market has been segmented into Internal Antenna and External Antenna. By application type, External Antenna dominates the market owing to the provision of a signal to every device at any places at any time. Internal Antenna will grow by the rising in demand of smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices capable of getting internet connectivity.

The automotive industry is projected to lead industry for utilizing applications of the GPS Antenna during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the global GPS Antenna market has been segmented into Aviation Industry, Automotive, waterway Transportation, and Healthcare Automotive dominate the global GPS Antenna owing to demand of safety of drivers in vehicles and manufacturing of connected vehicles will surge of GPS antenna with its additional features. The aviation industry will grow by the demand of GPS antenna in en-route, departure and arrival time. Waterway transportation will influence by applications of GPS antenna in navigation, measuring speed and accuracy of the route.

Asia accounts for lion’s share of the global GPS Antenna market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the GPS Antenna market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia dominates the world GPS Antenna market over the forecast period owing to demand of GPS antenna in the automotive industry along with demand in aviation and water transportation industry. Europe GPS antenna market is influenced by major giant automakers in Europe for utilizing GPS antenna in technology-driven vehicles.

Global GPS Antenna Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as Harxon Corporation, NovAtel, Trimble, Tallysma, Topcon Positioning Systems, JAVAD GNSS, NavCom Technology, Stonex, Hemisphere GNSS, Sokkia, Leica Geosystems, Spectracom are the key players in manufacturing of GPS Antenna devices.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global GPS Antenna Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of GPS Antenna production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

