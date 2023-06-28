Luciferase Assays Market Size To See Huge Growth By 2031 | Sigma Aldrich, Life Technologies

The Global Luciferase Assays report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

The Global Luciferase Assays Market is projected to experience healthy growth over the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. The market was valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is expected to witness significant expansion in the coming years. Luciferase assays are used to investigate the activation or repression of a target gene by a protein, utilizing luciferase as a reporter protein. These assays are preferred by researchers due to their enhanced sensitivity and precision compared to fluorescent assays. They are convenient, relatively inexpensive, and provide instantaneous quantitative measurements.

Several factors are driving the global market demand for Luciferase Assays. Firstly, there is increasing research and development spending in the pharmaceutical industry, which reached USD 200 billion globally in 2020 and is projected to grow to USD 254 billion by 2026. Additionally, Luciferase Assays are extensively utilized in microbial contamination testing across various industries, further contributing to market growth. Moreover, leading market players are investing in expanding their gene therapy capabilities. For example, Pfizer Inc., a US-based company, commissioned a new clinical manufacturing facility in Durham, NC, in December 2021. This facility is part of an USD 800 million investment over the past six years to enhance gene therapy research, development, and manufacturing.

Furthermore, the growing demand for personalized medicines and the expanding healthcare sector in emerging economies are expected to act as catalysts for market demand during the forecast period. However, the high cost of cell biology research could impede market growth.

In terms of regional analysis, North America currently holds the largest market share due to the growing number of research and development activities and the presence of leading market players in the region. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the thriving growth of end-use segments, increasing number of contract research organizations, and the rising healthcare sector in the region create lucrative growth opportunities for the Luciferase Assays Market.

The major players in the global market for Luciferase Assays include Life Technologies, Sigma Aldrich, Thermo Fisher, Promega, Roche Applied Sciences, Switchgear Genomics, Perkin Elmer, EMD Millipore, Clontech, and Gold Biotechnology.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and forecast their values for the next eight years. The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry, including driving factors, challenges, opportunities, competitive landscape, and product offerings of key players.

The market segments in the report are categorized based on type and application. The types of Luciferase Assays include Beta-Galactosidase assays, Luciferase assays, Fluorescent protein-related assays, and Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase assays. The applications of Luciferase Assays encompass gene expression, post-translational modification, protein-protein interaction, metabolic activity, and others.

In summary, the global Luciferase Assays Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as increased research and development spending, utilization in microbial contamination testing, strategic investments by market players, and the demand for personalized medicines.

