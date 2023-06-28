Photo of the Day: Dragon cloud roars in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photo of a cloud seen over southern Taiwan on Monday (June 26) that appears to look like a roaring dragon has gone viral on social media.

The photographer, 33-year-old American English teacher Jonathan Jasinski, told Taiwan News the image was captured on Monday evening with an iPhone 11 near Lotus Pond in Kaohsiung City's Zuoying District.

When asked about his inspiration for taking the photo, he said that he noticed the cloud from his rooftop and "found it rather fitting given Dragon Boat Festival had just ended." He was not aware of anyone else who had seen the dragon and said "I might have just had kind of the perfect vantage point for it."

On Tuesday, Jasinski posted the image on the Taiwan page for Reddit with the title "Dragon cloud last night." He noted that it also resembled a shadow puppet version of a dragon.

The post soon gained 300 upvotes with some people presenting their own interpretations of what the cloud resembled. Examples included a "mouse in pain," seahorse, rat, duck, pig, Tyrannosaurus rex, "upset wolfhound," Godzilla, and the ghost of the character Mufasa from "The Lion King."



Dragon-shaped cloud seen over Kaohsiung on Monday. (Jonathan Jasinski photo)