Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market An Analysis of the Market in 2023: Top Players and Market Dynamics | CAGR of 13.3%

Based on data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, there was an observed increase in the goods and services deficit during February 2023. The deficit grew by $1.9 billion, reaching $70.5 billion compared to the previous month’s figure of $68.7 billion. This increase can be attributed to a rise in the goods deficit, which expanded by $2.7 billion to reach $93.0 billion, and a smaller increase in the services surplus by $0.8 billion, resulting in a surplus of $22.4 billion.

However, when compared to the same period in 2022, there has been a notable reduction in the goods and services deficit, amounting to $35.5 billion or a 20.3 percent decrease. This improvement can be attributed to a significant increase in exports, which rose by $49.5 billion or 10.8 percent. On the other hand, imports also grew by 2.2 percent, amounting to $14.0 billion more compared to the same period in the previous year. These figures indicate a positive trend in narrowing the trade deficit and a growth in export activities.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REGIONAL41

The global market for automotive tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) was valued at over USD 5 billion in 2020, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.3% during the forecast period to reach a value of USD 12 billion by 2026.

The major factors driving the market are the growing preference for advanced driver assistance systems with safety as a major propellant, the increase in the sales of luxury vehicles with TPMS as a standard feature, and the rise in the number of accidents and subsequent road fatalities, prompting regulatory authorities to mandate the use of TPMS in automobiles.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a slowdown in the fabrication of materials and sensors, affecting the TPMS market. However, with more personal mobility preferences that will come up post-pandemic, the market is expected to recover and get back into a good economic position.

The passenger vehicle segment is the largest market for TPMS, where tire pressure management is considered a critical safety system. Despite the poor growth rate of the passenger vehicle segment, the market for premium luxury vehicles is expected to increase significantly in the Asia-Pacific region, where countries such as Japan and China are major automotive hubs. Companies such as Dill Air Control are now producing TPMS systems for high-end models of automakers, such as Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, and Rolls Royce.

Download free sample of this report :-https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REGIONAL41

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for automotive TPMS, with China and India being the major contributors. The demand for TPMS and other advanced driver assistance systems is driven by the increasing market penetration of premium cars and the rise in safety installations per vehicle due to the adoption of safety regulations by governments/agencies. Automotive OEMs in the region, such as Hyundai and Nissan, are strategically manufacturing and integrating advanced automotive TPMS technology with safety systems to increase their revenue.

The market for automotive TPMS is highly competitive, with companies such as Sensata Technologies, Huf Electronics, Continental, Infineon Technology, Lear Corporation, and ZF TRW dominating the market in terms of supply to OEMs. These big players increased their R&D spending exponentially to integrate automotive TPMS with other safety-related solutions, resulting in better TPMS-based advanced driver assistance systems for automotive applications. Global players such as Continental AG and Valeo have a significant presence in the Asia-Pacific region, and their aggressive marketing strategies are expected to influence the market demand for automotive TPMS in the region during the forecast period.

Enquire before purchasing this report :-https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REGIONAL41

In summary, the market for automotive TPMS is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing preference for advanced driver assistance systems, the rise in the sales of luxury vehicles, and the mandate by regulatory authorities to use TPMS in automobiles. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, with China and India being the major contributors.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Here are the reasons why you should consider buying this report:

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the This market.

Make research-based business decisions and strengthen presentations and marketing strategies.

Access competitive information on leading market players.

Receive detailed analysis of evolving competition dynamics, staying ahead of competitors.

Facilitate informed business decisions with comprehensive market insights and thorough analysis of market segments.

Request full Report :-https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REGIONAL41

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us