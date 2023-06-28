Wireless Healthcare Market Opportunities for New Entrants in 2023-2031

Based on data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, there was an observed increase in the goods and services deficit during February 2023. The deficit grew by $1.9 billion, reaching $70.5 billion compared to the previous month’s figure of $68.7 billion. This increase can be attributed to a rise in the goods deficit, which expanded by $2.7 billion to reach $93.0 billion, and a smaller increase in the services surplus by $0.8 billion, resulting in a surplus of $22.4 billion.

However, when compared to the same period in 2022, there has been a notable reduction in the goods and services deficit, amounting to $35.5 billion or a 20.3 percent decrease. This improvement can be attributed to a significant increase in exports, which rose by $49.5 billion or 10.8 percent. On the other hand, imports also grew by 2.2 percent, amounting to $14.0 billion more compared to the same period in the previous year. These figures indicate a positive trend in narrowing the trade deficit and a growth in export activities.

The wireless healthcare market is experiencing rapid growth and is expected to reach USD 337.55 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 21.2% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The key driving factors behind this growth include the penetration of internet and wireless communication technology, the use of wearable devices for continuous monitoring, and the evolution of healthcare IT through the intervention of Internet of Things (IoT) in the industry.

In a connected hospital, caregivers use wireless medical equipment to provide the best quality of care to patients, rather than being preoccupied by time-consuming administrative tasks. Doctors and nurses can easily access up-to-date patient information, enabling treatment decisions supported by real-time medical information, thus, resulting in improved outcomes for patients. Wearable devices for continuous monitoring are driving the market. Owing to the proliferation of smartphones and the acceptance of wearable devices, medical device and diagnostic centers are experimenting with body-worn sensors that can monitor vital signs and transmit them in real time to an online platform that can be remotely accessed.

However, issues pertaining to cybersecurity and privacy are restraining the market growth, as vast amounts of healthcare data are generated during the course of treatment in medical centers, such as hospitals and clinics, and the theft of such data can damage the privacy of patients.

The European market for wireless healthcare systems is significant due to the increasing aging problems in this region. The proportion of Europeans aged 65 years and older is estimated to grow from 16% in 2000 to 24% by 2030. Hence, technologies, like wireless healthcare systems, may help ease the system of providing treatment to the growing elderly population.

The wireless healthcare market is fragmented, as the players are striving to increase their market shares through strategies, such as improvements in the existing solutions and software platforms, development of new platforms, and strategic alliances with other market players. Therefore, several players account for significant individual shares in the market. Key players include AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and Motorola Solutions Inc., among others.

