PA66 Market Comprehensive Insight by Growth Rate, Industry Status, Forecast till 2031 | SABIC, DuPont de Nemours Inc, LEALEA

According to a new market research report published by Report Ocean, the global PA66 Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of $%, during the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach $$ billion by 2030.

This detailed market research report by Report Ocean include in-depth analysis of technological innovations, market trends, supply chain trends, future trends, leading players, and key developments. The report also includes additional information about other factors such as drivers, restraints and challenges faced by this market, along with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.

The global PA66 market revenue was around US$ 6.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 9.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

PA66 is also referred to as Nylon 66. It is a monofilament that can be used for surgical sutures, brushes, fishing lines, and tennis strings. Flexible packaging frequently uses PA66 to save weight while preserving product freshness. It increases the shelf life of that product by preventing oxygen, ultraviolet radiation, and moisture from degrading the quality and flavor of food.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the goods and services deficit rose from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February, an increase of $1.9 billion. Due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion, the goods and services deficit increased in February. The goods and services deficit has decreased this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3% when compared to the same period in 2022. $10.8% more, or $49.5 billion, was exported. Imports cost $2.2% more, or $14.0 billion, than exports.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The market growth of PA66 (polyamide 66) is influenced by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increased use of PA66 in various sectors such as electrical & electronics, automotive, construction, textile, consumer products, packaging, and others. The versatility and desirable properties of PA66 make it a preferred material in these industries, leading to a higher demand and fueling market growth.

The growing demand for PA66 from both established and developing nations presents lucrative opportunities for key players in the market. As economies develop and industrialize, there is an increased need for materials like PA66 to support various sectors. This demand from different regions contributes to market expansion.

In the automotive industry, polyamides, including PA66, are favored materials due to their durability and wear resistance. These qualities are essential in the construction of lightweight automobiles, which are in high demand. The rising preference for lightweight vehicles further drives the market growth of PA66.

However, the presence of alternatives to PA66 can impede market growth. Other materials or competing polyamides may offer similar properties and can be chosen as substitutes, impacting the demand for PA66.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific has dominated the PA66 market in terms of revenue. The region exhibits high usage of PA66 in various applications, including carpet fibers, molded parts, and textile fibers. Industries in Asia-Pacific, both industrial and fashion sectors, extensively utilize PA66. The lightweight and versatile nature of PA66 make it suitable for a wide range of products, such as clothing, bags, accessories, and more.

China, in particular, plays a significant role in the PA66 market. It is projected to produce more than half of the world’s polyamide capacity in the coming years and consume approximately one-third of the global nylon resin. The growth and consumption of PA66 in China further contribute to the dominance of Asia-Pacific in the market.

Major market segments of the PA66 Market are:

Segmentation based on Form

Tubes

Others

Sheet

Rod

Segmentation based on End-use Industry

Automotive

o Exterior

o Interior

Electricals and Electronics

o EV Charging Connectors

o Miniature Circuit Breakers

o Residual Current Device

o Contactors

o Others

Textile

Construction

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Others

The research methodology adopted by analysts to study the market include inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain and various other secondary research methods, along with primary research as a major tool for market study.

A section of the report covers research on key players moves that include pointers on new entrants, future investors and existing players.

List of major players operating in the PA66 market:

SABIC

DuPont de Nemours Inc

LEALEA

BASF SE

Arkema S.A

Kurary

Evonik Industries Ag

Ascend Performance Materials

Radici Group

Honeywell International Inc

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Huntsman Corporation

Toray Group

Lanxess

Others

The global PA66 market report provides a comprehensive analysis covering all major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the PA66 market. The government-enforced lockdowns, production halts in Europe, disruptions in Chinese part shipments, and shutdowns of assembly factories in America led to decreased production during the crisis. The closure of manufacturing facilities globally resulted in a decline in PA66 production.

However, as markets gradually reopened and economic activities resumed, production from manufacturing facilities started to recover in the second half of 2020. This recovery phase has been positive for the PA66 market, as the resumption of production indicates a rebound in demand and growth opportunities.

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Additionally, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

