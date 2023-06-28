Paper Pigments Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

According to a new market research report published by Report Ocean, the global Paper Pigments Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of $%, during the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach $$ billion by 2030.
This detailed market research report by Report Ocean include in-depth analysis of technological innovations, market trends, supply chain trends, future trends, leading players, and key developments. The report also includes additional information about other factors such as drivers, restraints and challenges faced by this market, along with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.
The global paper pigments market revenue was around US$ 12.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 30.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Paper pigments are exceptional inorganic materials used for coatings and fillers in the manufacturing of paper. These pigments are combined with a fastener to maintain the pigment’s attachment to paper fibers. Additionally, they are categorized into groups, such as white, dark, and shaded. These pigments are frequently employed in magazine printing papers, fine papers, packing papers, and newsprint.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the goods and services deficit rose from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February, an increase of $1.9 billion. Due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion, the goods and services deficit increased in February. The goods and services deficit has decreased this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3% when compared to the same period in 2022. $10.8% more, or $49.5 billion, was exported. Imports cost $2.2% more, or $14.0 billion, than exports.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The market growth of paper pigments is influenced by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the widespread use of paper pigments in the packaging industry. With the rising demand for paper-based packaging materials, the need for paper pigments has also increased. Paper pigments are used to enhance the color, brightness, and overall appearance of paper used in packaging, which boosts the market growth.
The increasing demand for the highest quality coated paper presents lucrative opportunities for key players in the market. Coated paper, which has been treated with polymers or other materials to improve properties like surface gloss, weight, smoothness, and ink absorption, is in high demand. This demand for superior-quality coated paper drives the need for high-quality paper pigments, contributing to market expansion.
However, the growing digitalization trends, including the shift towards digital documentation and communication, may impede the market’s expansion. As digital platforms and electronic media gain prominence, there may be a reduced reliance on traditional paper-based products, affecting the demand for paper pigments.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit strong growth in the paper pigments market during the projected period. In this region, paper pigments are widely used in specialty papers, cover papers, envelopes, and other paper products. Coated paper, including gloss paper, enamel paper, and slick paper, is in high demand. The growth in industrialization, businesses, educational institutions, and the packaging sector further drives the demand for superior-quality coated paper and, consequently, the market growth of paper pigments in this region.
Major market segments of the Paper Pigments Market are:
Segmentation based on Type
Calcium Carbonate
Kaolin
Titanium Dioxide
Amorphous Silicas
Talc
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Coated Paper
Uncoated Paper
The research methodology adopted by analysts to study the market include inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain and various other secondary research methods, along with primary research as a major tool for market study.
A section of the report covers research on key players moves that include pointers on new entrants, future investors and existing players.
List of major players operating in the Paper Pigments market:
The Chemours Company
En- Tech Polymer Co Ltd
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
DuPont de Numerous Inc
Cabot Corporation
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Kemira Oyj
KaMin LLC. / CADAM
J.M.Huber Corporation
Omya AG
Minerals Technologies Inc
GAB Neumann Gmbh
Hansol Chemicals
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
Thiele Kaolin Company
Others
The global Paper Pigments market report provides a comprehensive analysis covering all major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate negative impact on the paper pigments market. The government-enforced lockdowns and disruptions in supply chains affected ink and dye supply as well as the export and import of paper. Many nations experienced significant economic losses during the crisis.
However, during the pandemic, there was an increased demand for paper pigments in the food packaging sector. Paper pigments were sought after for temporary food containment and protection due to their inability to be heat-sealed and their high permeability. This drove the expansion of the paper pigments market during the crisis, particularly in the field of paper food packaging.
The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Additionally, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.
Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17924
