Smartphones Market Developing Technologies, Trends and Forecast 2022 to 2030

The Global Smartphones Market Report 2023 gives the technical and financial data of the market for the present and the foreseeable future. This report is one of the most thorough and significant additions to the Astute Analytica market research archive. It provides a thorough investigation and analysis of important facets of the world market. The supply and demand scenario, pricing set-up, profit margins, production, and market analysis are all examined in this study as major driving forces behind the worldwide Smartphones Market expansion.

The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain. The global Smartphones Market is projected to witness a major leap forward in its revenue from US$ 273.9 Bn in 2021 to US$ 520.7 Bn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 7.4% over the projection period.

The report gives a thorough analysis of the global Smartphones Market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.

The leading companies mentioned are

The key players in the global smartphone market are Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Huawei, VIVO, Micromax Informatics Ltd., Panasonic Corp, HTC Corporation, and Nokia Corporation among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip on the emerging market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the global Smartphones Market includes

By Operating System segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

Android

Windows

iOS

Palm OS

Other (Sailfish, Tizen, and Blackberry OS)

By RAM Size segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

Below 2GB

2GB-4GB

4GB-8GB

More than 8GB

By Generation segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

3G

4G

5G

By Screen Size segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

Below 4.0″

0″–5.0″

Above 5.0″

By Price Range segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

< US$ 100

US$ 101 – US$ 200

US$ 201 – US$ 500

> US$ 501

By Distribution Channel segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

Online Brand Website E-marketplaces

Offline Multi Brand Store Brand Store



By Brand segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

Apple

Samsung

Xiaomi

Oppo

Huawei

VIVO

Others

By Region segment of the Global Smartphones Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa

South America Argentina Brazil



