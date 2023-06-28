Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Unlocking New Growth Avenues in the Market: Strategies and Opportunities 2031 | CAGR of 6.5%

Based on data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, there was an observed increase in the goods and services deficit during February 2023. The deficit grew by $1.9 billion, reaching $70.5 billion compared to the previous month’s figure of $68.7 billion. This increase can be attributed to a rise in the goods deficit, which expanded by $2.7 billion to reach $93.0 billion, and a smaller increase in the services surplus by $0.8 billion, resulting in a surplus of $22.4 billion.

However, when compared to the same period in 2022, there has been a notable reduction in the goods and services deficit, amounting to $35.5 billion or a 20.3 percent decrease. This improvement can be attributed to a significant increase in exports, which rose by $49.5 billion or 10.8 percent. On the other hand, imports also grew by 2.2 percent, amounting to $14.0 billion more compared to the same period in the previous year. These figures indicate a positive trend in narrowing the trade deficit and a growth in export activities.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REGIONAL34

According to a report, the global thermoplastic polyurethane market was valued at USD 2,326.46 million in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of over 6.5% by 2026.

The Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market refers to the market for thermoplastic polyurethane, which is a highly versatile elastomer that offers a range of mechanical and physical properties, making it useful in various applications such as automotive, medical, electronics, and more.

The major drivers of the thermoplastic polyurethane market include increasing applications in the medical industry, environment-friendly and recyclable nature, and growth in the construction industry. On the flip side, the declining automotive production in the global market and the negative impact of COVID-19 on the overall market are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Additionally, shifting focus towards the development of bio-based products and increasing R&D activities are likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Download free sample of this report :-https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REGIONAL34

One of the key trends driving the demand for thermoplastic polyurethane is increasing demand from extruded products. TPU can be compounded with many materials using the extrusion process, resulting in superior structural integrity, which is required for many industrial applications such as hoses and tubes, belts, electrical wires, medical disposables, and OA equipment connectors.

However, the decline in automotive industry and the temporary shutdown of manufacturing units due to COVID-19 pandemic have affected the demand for extruded TPU products. Furthermore, the global TPU market is affected by China’s automobile industry, as it is the world’s largest automotive producer. As of 2019, China had produced 25.72 million vehicles, which declined to 25.26 million vehicles in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, negatively impacting the demand for regional thermoplastic polyurethane market.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Here are the reasons why you should consider buying this report:

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the This market.

Make research-based business decisions and strengthen presentations and marketing strategies.

Access competitive information on leading market players.

Receive detailed analysis of evolving competition dynamics, staying ahead of competitors.

Facilitate informed business decisions with comprehensive market insights and thorough analysis of market segments.

Request full Report :-https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REGIONAL34

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us