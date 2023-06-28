UAE Facility Management Market A Deep Dive into the Market: Trends, Insights, and Opportunities | CAGR of 9.0%

Based on data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, there was an observed increase in the goods and services deficit during February 2023. The deficit grew by $1.9 billion, reaching $70.5 billion compared to the previous month’s figure of $68.7 billion. This increase can be attributed to a rise in the goods deficit, which expanded by $2.7 billion to reach $93.0 billion, and a smaller increase in the services surplus by $0.8 billion, resulting in a surplus of $22.4 billion.

However, when compared to the same period in 2022, there has been a notable reduction in the goods and services deficit, amounting to $35.5 billion or a 20.3 percent decrease. This improvement can be attributed to a significant increase in exports, which rose by $49.5 billion or 10.8 percent. On the other hand, imports also grew by 2.2 percent, amounting to $14.0 billion more compared to the same period in the previous year. These figures indicate a positive trend in narrowing the trade deficit and a growth in export activities.

Market Definition

Office the executives may likewise include overseeing security, security, and natural variables, as well as the need might have arisen to keep the offices moving along as planned. In the end, facility management is about making sure that an organization’s physical assets are well-maintained and used to support the organization’s overall mission and goals.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the UAE Facility Management Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 9.0%.

One of the most promising markets for Facility Management (FM) services in recent times was the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Middle East’s financial center. The UAE’s market is expanding as a result of the government’s various efforts to diversify the country’s economy from the traditional oil export service sector into non-oil sectors.

The quickly extending development area is likewise projected to offer rewarding open doors to the specialist organizations in the UAE. The market was also driven by the rising number of industrial projects in the UAE and the rising demand for such services in commercial and residential buildings. Additionally, the UAE’s rising tourist population is accelerating numerous hotel, mall, and other construction projects. which is increasing the demand for facility administration services as a result.

In recent years, the retail industry in the United Arab Emirates underwent significant transformations, including extensive expansion throughout Dubai, which is known as a prominent shopping mall city. These developments show that shopping malls have been around for a long time, attracting international brands and increasing demand for the industry.

Additionally, the need to manage lighting controls, air conditioning systems, and other systems is significantly influenced by the country’s growing trend toward smart homes. present in structures, which, thusly, is powering the development of the Hard Office The executives market. In addition, the 2020 Covivirus-19 pandemic has increased demand for building sanitization services. As people’s awareness of hygiene grows, the same trend is likely to continue in the coming years, which would also significantly boost the Soft FM market.

Key driver: Market Dynamics The UAE’s rapidly expanding infrastructure sector The UAE government is making significant investments in the nation’s infrastructure sector, which includes the construction of more and more railways, ports, airports, and other facilities. In order to keep the infrastructure clean and green, a number of facility management service providers and the government have collaborated on numerous projects, resulting in an increased demand for cleaning services. In addition, governments are concluding contracts with a variety of international players to complete and link their infrastructure within and across borders. Dubai is witnessing a rapid rise in the number of consulting and information technology (IT) businesses across the UAE. Dubai is taking several steps toward building office complexes as part of its effort to diversify the economy away from oil. This, in turn, is increasing market demand and driving market growth.

Possible Limitation: Absence of Assets and Assets with Little and Medium-Sized Organizations to Benefit Office The executives Administrations

A few little and medium-sized undertakings in the UAE don’t have weighty speculation financial plans or assets to benefit office the board administrations. As a result, it causes a variety of problems, including fire outbreaks as a result of neglectful maintenance of the electrical system, decreased morale and productivity among employees, issues with sanitation and hygiene, and so on. As a result, in the coming years, the overall growth of the market may be hampered by these financial constraints that small and medium-sized businesses face.

Learning experience: Massive Investments in the UAE’s Tourism Sector for Economic Diversification It is anticipated that the market growth will be boosted by the rising demand for modern infrastructure as a result of the soaring inflow of tourists. To increase economic diversification, the country’s regulatory bodies have made significant investments in the tourism industry, and the government has begun issuing tourist visas for the first time in the UAE’s history. Facilities like hotels, shopping malls, cultural centers, and so on are likely to be built as a result of such initiatives. in the nation, which would, in turn, accelerate market expansion in the coming years.

Type-Based Market Segmentation:

Hard Soft Risk Administrative In 2022, the UAE Facility Management Market will be dominated by Hard Type services, primarily as a result of the rapidly expanding real estate sector and the rising number of retail malls, industrial hubs, and corporate centers being built across the country. Maintenance of HVAC systems, fire alarms, plumbing, and electrical systems, among other things, are among the Hard FM services. The rising reception of central air frameworks because of the outrageous environment of the UAE is a vital perspective projected to support the interest for Hard administrations type before very long.

On the other hand, soft services are expanding, primarily as demand for post-construction cleaning services grows. Additionally, the country’s growing number of new buildings, particularly in Dubai, are increasing the demand for specialized maintenance and cleaning services, such as marble crystallization and polishing. Consequently, it is anticipated that the market will present lucrative growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

However, the country’s massive greenfield investments are also contributing to an increase in the use of administrative services. It is anticipated that the construction projects coming from the commercial sector will propel the government’s ongoing efforts to diversify the UAE’s economy from conventional crude-oil export to service sectors, increasing the demand for administrative services.

Based on Operating Model, Outsourced In-House Of the two, the UAE’s demand for Outsourced Operating Model services is growing quickly. This is primarily because more and more market players are entering the industry and offering specialized services while allowing for lower operational costs. When it came to outsourcing facility administration services, the United Arab Emirates dominated the GCC at the time. Additionally, businesses that concentrate on core business operations are increasingly shifting their preferences toward facility management of a higher quality that includes comprehensive services, which is contributing to the overall expansion of the market.

In contrast, the prominent end-users who require the management of services like cleaning, catering, and security led the In-House Operating Model services to the largest market share over the past few years. However, a decrease in the market share of these services has been caused by low service quality, poor management of a large number of services, and the high initial costs of deploying an in-house operating model unit.

Provincial Projection

Geologically, the UAE Office The executives Market extends across:

Dubai has the largest market share within the United Arab Emirates, followed by Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and the North Emirates. It is because of several ongoing construction projects in Dubai and the government’s growing efforts to encourage infrastructure development. Besides, the prospering the travel industry and World Exhibition of Dubai are other urgent angles implanting the requirement for office organization administrations.

In addition, several significant Dubai projects include the Container Terminal 4 (Jebel Ali Port) expansion, the Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences (Palm Jumeirah), and the Dubai Metro Red Line extension. The demand for the industry in Dubai is anticipated to rise as a result of these projects, which will in turn boost UAE market expansion in the coming years.

Recent Changes in the UAE Facility Management Market The Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA) held CONFEX 2022, the region’s largest facility management (FM) event, in March 2022. The meeting of industry leaders and experts to investigate new opportunities and possibilities for the FM industry’s future marked the event’s positive conclusion. Over 500 experts, industry professionals, and government representatives attended the event from March 14 to 17.

Farnek Services LLC received four Dubai hospitality contracts in January 2021. Facilities management services are provided for establishments like the Fairmont Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Lane, the Revier Hotel in Business Bay, the S Hotel in Al Barsha, and SonderJBR Suites on The Walk (Jumeirah Beach Residence) as part of these projects.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

