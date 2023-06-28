Qatar Facility Management Market Business Expansion Strategies for the Market in 2023-2031 | CAGR of 8.0%

Based on data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, there was an observed increase in the goods and services deficit during February 2023. The deficit grew by $1.9 billion, reaching $70.5 billion compared to the previous month’s figure of $68.7 billion. This increase can be attributed to a rise in the goods deficit, which expanded by $2.7 billion to reach $93.0 billion, and a smaller increase in the services surplus by $0.8 billion, resulting in a surplus of $22.4 billion.

However, when compared to the same period in 2022, there has been a notable reduction in the goods and services deficit, amounting to $35.5 billion or a 20.3 percent decrease. This improvement can be attributed to a significant increase in exports, which rose by $49.5 billion or 10.8 percent. On the other hand, imports also grew by 2.2 percent, amounting to $14.0 billion more compared to the same period in the previous year. These figures indicate a positive trend in narrowing the trade deficit and a growth in export activities.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the Qatar Facility Management Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 8.0%.

The broad range of services that various management and maintenance support providers offer to an organization or facility is referred to as “facility management.” This includes ensuring that the facilities meet the requirements of the company’s employees, clients, and customers as well as managing the upkeep, repair, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and other physical assets. The demand for these services is increasing at a significant rate as a result of the establishment of numerous industries as well as residential and commercial buildings throughout Qatar.

The government’s focus on infrastructure development, which aims to diversify the economy away from oil and gas exports, will drive most of the market expansion. The demand for facility management services is growing, particularly in the corporate, commercial, and tourism sectors, as a result of ongoing and upcoming construction projects all over the country.

Qatar’s hosting of a variety of events, including the FIFA World Cup 2022, has led to significant improvements to the country’s infrastructure as a whole and increased demand for facility management services. The reception of green structure rehearses is additionally adding to the general development of the business. A Facility Management Interest Group has been established by MEFMA and QGBC to share best practices among various service providers.

Due to restrictions on movement and lockdowns, COVID-19 had an effect on Qatar’s Facility Management Industry, which saw a decline in demand. However, FM service providers were able to maintain the pandemic thanks to the government’s efforts to control the virus and maintain sanitation standards. Even after restrictions were lifted, there was a rapid increase in demand for facility management services due to increased safety and hygiene concerns, opening up lucrative new opportunities in the commercial and corporate sectors.

Key driver: Market Dynamics Demand for facility management services is rising as a result of the government’s increasing focus on infrastructure development and the expanding commercial and corporate sectors. There are a number of ongoing and upcoming construction projects all over the country as a result. The industry in Qatar is also expanding as a result of the increasing number of facilities, including commercial spaces, corporate facilities, and others. In addition, the development of smart cities and other residential projects is opening up opportunities for the most prominent FM players to broaden the scope of their service offerings and provide hospitality to customers.

Learning experience: Increased Green Building Constructions to Cut Down on Energy Use The Qatar Green Building Council (QGBC) has been actively promoting sustainable practices in the country, which has led to the construction of more certified green buildings. One of the most comprehensive green building assessment systems, the GSAS (Global Sustainability Assessment System) in Qatar focuses on sustainable development and stress reduction in the environment. It was developed after a thorough analysis of all 40 global green building codes.

Al Asmakh Facilities Management became the first Qatari facility management service provider to receive GSAS certification in July 2021 after meeting all GORD (Gulf Organization for Research and Development) requirements. In the entire MENA (Middle East & North African) region, GORD’ GSAS is the first performance-based accreditation system. It aims to establish an environment that complies with sustainable standards, thereby assisting in the reduction of ecological impacts and resource consumption while simultaneously meeting local needs and environmental conditions.

As a result, sustainable energy management services are emerging as a huge opportunity for profit for businesses in the Qatar Facility Management Market. These services include reducing water and carbon emissions, complying with regulations, and measuring energy consumption metrics.

Key Pattern: The Qatari tourism industry has been expanding rapidly across the country in recent years, which is having a significant impact on the market. Qatar is quickly becoming a top destination for tourists from all over the world due to its impressive modern architecture, opulent hotels, and vibrant cultural scene. As an ever increasing number of individuals run to the country for business, recreation, or both, the interest for labor and products in the market is expanding. In particular, there has been a boom in the hospitality sector, with new hotels and resorts opening on a regular basis to accommodate the influx of visitors. Qatar’s demand for facility management services and the expansion of the market as a whole are being stoked by the construction of airports, hotels, shopping malls, and other similar structures.

Type-Based Market Segmentation:

Hard Soft Risk Administrative Hard services gained the most market share in the Qatar Facility Management Market in previous years, and this pattern is likely to continue in the years 2023 to 2028. It is due to the growing need to ensure that the facility is not compromised and that all of its physical components are taken care of and in excellent condition.

In addition, increasing demand for these services is being fueled by user awareness of their availability and the benefits of heard facility management services. In addition, the growing number of multinational corporations and new businesses is accelerating the demand for hard facility management services and directly influencing market expansion.

Utilizing the Operating Model:

In-House Outsourced The outsourced operating model is expected to see a lot of demand and make a big contribution to the growth of the market in the coming years. It owes primarily to the presence of various specialist organizations offering different administrations and elements in their portfolio, consequently drawing in a significant buyer base, in this cutthroat perspective available across Qatar.

Furthermore, since office the executives takes upon a significant measure of an organization’s consumption, re-appropriating administrations to guaranteed outsider sellers is bound to improve the general expense of office the board for the association. As a result, this business model is in high demand all over the country.

Recent Changes in the Market In March 2022, the Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA) concluded CONFEX 2022, the region’s largest facility management (FM) event. Leaders and experts in the FM industry came together for the event, which was a success, to talk about new opportunities and developments. The four-day event, which ran from March 14 to March 17, attracted over 500 experts, industry professionals, and government representatives.

