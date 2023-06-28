Paraben Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

According to a new market research report published by Report Ocean, the global Paraben Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of $%, during the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach $$ billion by 2030.

This detailed market research report by Report Ocean include in-depth analysis of technological innovations, market trends, supply chain trends, future trends, leading players, and key developments. The report also includes additional information about other factors such as drivers, restraints and challenges faced by this market, along with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.

The global paraben market revenue was around US$ 91.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 165.1 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Parabens are the analogous esters of para-hydroxybenzoic acid. They are very good at preventing the development of the fungus, bacteria, and yeast that can destroy food. Their antimicrobial properties work well against gram-positive fungi and bacteria. It is used in personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceutical, beverages and food, and other industries.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the goods and services deficit rose from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February, an increase of $1.9 billion. Due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion, the goods and services deficit increased in February. The goods and services deficit has decreased this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3% when compared to the same period in 2022. $10.8% more, or $49.5 billion, was exported. Imports cost $2.2% more, or $14.0 billion, than exports.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The market growth of parabens is influenced by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the rise in paraben applications across various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and others. Parabens are widely used as preservatives in these industries to prevent microbial growth and extend the shelf life of products. The increasing adoption of parabens in different sectors fuels the market growth.

The cosmetics and personal care industry plays a significant role in propelling the market expansion. Parabens are commonly used as preservatives in cosmetics and personal care products to inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi. The growing demand for cosmetics and personal care items drives the need for parabens, contributing to market growth.

The increasing demand for processed foods presents opportunities for key players in the market. Parabens are used as food preservatives due to their antimicrobial properties, which help extend the shelf life of processed food products. As the demand for convenient and processed foods rises, the need for food preservatives like parabens increases, driving market growth.

However, concerns regarding the harmful effects of parabens, such as potential reproductive issues and skin irritation, can limit market growth. There is growing awareness among consumers and regulatory bodies regarding the potential risks associated with the use of parabens, leading to the adoption of alternative preservatives in some cases.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the parabens market in terms of revenue shares. This can be attributed to the widespread use of parabens as preservatives in cosmetic products in the region. Parabens are commonly found in hair care products, moisturizers, shaving products, and other cosmetics. They effectively inhibit the growth of yeast, bacteria, and fungi, which can cause product spoilage. The use of parabens as preservatives to increase shelf life and prevent microbial growth in cosmetic products contributes to market growth in this region.

Major market segments of the Paraben Market are:

Segmentation based on Type

Methylparaben

Propylparaben

Butylparaben

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food and Beverages

Others

The research methodology adopted by analysts to study the market include inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain and various other secondary research methods, along with primary research as a major tool for market study.

A section of the report covers research on key players moves that include pointers on new entrants, future investors and existing players.

List of major players operating in the Paraben market:

Nu Skin International

ChemPoint

Johnson and Johnson Consumer Inc

Sharon Laboratories

Hexon Laboratories Private Limited

Zhejiang Sheng Xiao Chemical Co Ltd

Shandong Ailitong New Material Co. Ltd

Shreeji Pharma International

Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd

Jiangsu Huanxin High-Tech Materials Co. Ltd

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Croda International Plc

Toronto Research Chemicals

Central Drug House (P) Ltd

DuPont de Nemours

Others

The global Paraben market report provides a comprehensive analysis covering all major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the parabens market. The lockdown measures imposed by governments resulted in a slowdown in the export and import of compounds like parabens. Additionally, the sales of cosmetics and personal care products, which are the primary end-users of parabens, were severely disrupted during the crisis.

However, the pandemic led to an increased popularity of parabens as food preservatives. Parabens possess antibacterial characteristics, and their use as food preservatives with antioxidant properties became more prevalent during the pandemic. The food industry emphasizes the need for preservatives that can increase the shelf life of food products and prevent microbial activity. As the demand for processed foods, which require antioxidant capabilities, increased during the pandemic, manufacturers turned to parabens as food preservatives, driving market growth in this area.

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Additionally, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

