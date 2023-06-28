Paraben Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

According to a new market research report published by Report Ocean, the global Paraben Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of $%, during the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach $$ billion by 2030.
The global paraben market revenue was around US$ 91.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 165.1 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Parabens are the analogous esters of para-hydroxybenzoic acid. They are very good at preventing the development of the fungus, bacteria, and yeast that can destroy food. Their antimicrobial properties work well against gram-positive fungi and bacteria. It is used in personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceutical, beverages and food, and other industries.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the goods and services deficit rose from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February, an increase of $1.9 billion. Due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion, the goods and services deficit increased in February. The goods and services deficit has decreased this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3% when compared to the same period in 2022. $10.8% more, or $49.5 billion, was exported. Imports cost $2.2% more, or $14.0 billion, than exports.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The market growth of parabens is influenced by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the rise in paraben applications across various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and others. Parabens are widely used as preservatives in these industries to prevent microbial growth and extend the shelf life of products. The increasing adoption of parabens in different sectors fuels the market growth.
The cosmetics and personal care industry plays a significant role in propelling the market expansion. Parabens are commonly used as preservatives in cosmetics and personal care products to inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi. The growing demand for cosmetics and personal care items drives the need for parabens, contributing to market growth.
The increasing demand for processed foods presents opportunities for key players in the market. Parabens are used as food preservatives due to their antimicrobial properties, which help extend the shelf life of processed food products. As the demand for convenient and processed foods rises, the need for food preservatives like parabens increases, driving market growth.
However, concerns regarding the harmful effects of parabens, such as potential reproductive issues and skin irritation, can limit market growth. There is growing awareness among consumers and regulatory bodies regarding the potential risks associated with the use of parabens, leading to the adoption of alternative preservatives in some cases.
Regional Insights
North America dominates the parabens market in terms of revenue shares. This can be attributed to the widespread use of parabens as preservatives in cosmetic products in the region. Parabens are commonly found in hair care products, moisturizers, shaving products, and other cosmetics. They effectively inhibit the growth of yeast, bacteria, and fungi, which can cause product spoilage. The use of parabens as preservatives to increase shelf life and prevent microbial growth in cosmetic products contributes to market growth in this region.
Major market segments of the Paraben Market are:
Segmentation based on Type
Methylparaben
Propylparaben
Butylparaben
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Food and Beverages
Others
The research methodology adopted by analysts to study the market include inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain and various other secondary research methods, along with primary research as a major tool for market study.
A section of the report covers research on key players moves that include pointers on new entrants, future investors and existing players.
List of major players operating in the Paraben market:
Nu Skin International
ChemPoint
Johnson and Johnson Consumer Inc
Sharon Laboratories
Hexon Laboratories Private Limited
Zhejiang Sheng Xiao Chemical Co Ltd
Shandong Ailitong New Material Co. Ltd
Shreeji Pharma International
Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd
Jiangsu Huanxin High-Tech Materials Co. Ltd
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Croda International Plc
Toronto Research Chemicals
Central Drug House (P) Ltd
DuPont de Nemours
Others
The global Paraben market report provides a comprehensive analysis covering all major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the parabens market. The lockdown measures imposed by governments resulted in a slowdown in the export and import of compounds like parabens. Additionally, the sales of cosmetics and personal care products, which are the primary end-users of parabens, were severely disrupted during the crisis.
However, the pandemic led to an increased popularity of parabens as food preservatives. Parabens possess antibacterial characteristics, and their use as food preservatives with antioxidant properties became more prevalent during the pandemic. The food industry emphasizes the need for preservatives that can increase the shelf life of food products and prevent microbial activity. As the demand for processed foods, which require antioxidant capabilities, increased during the pandemic, manufacturers turned to parabens as food preservatives, driving market growth in this area.
