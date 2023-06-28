Competitive Landscape Assessment of the Smart Meters Market: Key Players, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

This market research study on Smart Meters Market offers a thorough assessment and improvement of important producers, rivals, international suppliers, and risks. Additionally, this paper makes an aggressive appraisal of current innovations, technology, and future scope. It also looks at dangers and obstacles to access.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries.

Key Players[AEM SA, Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co. Ltd, Aichi Tokei Denki, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Apator SA, Nanjing Xinlian Electronics Co. Ltd, Arad Group, Mueller Systems LLC, Azbil Kimmon Co. Ltd, Landis+GYR Group AG, Badger Meter Inc., Kamstrup AS, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Elster Group GmbH, Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd, General Electric Company, Itron Inc., Hexing Electric Company Ltd, Holley Technology Ltd

Global Smart Meters Market to Reach USD 34.5 Billion by 2028

Rising Demand for Smart Meter Hardware is Driving Global Smart Meters Market

Based on components, the global smart meters market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment holds the largest market share since the installation of smart meters is still in its primary stage in almost all regions. Therefore, the demand for smart meter hardware for installation in residential spaces and commercial facilities is increasing at a high rate, propelling the overall market growth. However, the software segment is also gaining significant traction since the software performs the basic functions of recording, analyzing, and transferring data on energy consumption.

Increasing Installation of Smart Meters in Residential Spaces is Propelling Global Smart Meters Market Growth

Based on end-user, the global smart meters market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial segments. The residential segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the increasing government initiatives to boost the adoption of smart meters in households to reinforce accurate meter readings and provide better transparency in energy consumption for both consumers as well as utility companies. However, the commercial segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the expanding service sector and increasing establishment of commercial facilities for infrastructural development.

Global Smart Meters Market – By Technology

Based on technology, the global smart meters market is segmented into AMI and AMR. The advanced metering infrastructure or AMI accounts for the largest share in the global smart meters market. This type of technology offers two-way communication between the meter and the supplier. The smart meters that work on AMI technology collect and analyze data that help utility companies to improve energy efficiency and streamline customer services. Due to these factors, the AMI sector is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Global Smart Meters Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global smart meters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global smart meters market owing to the gradual adoption of smart metering solutions to limit electricity consumption and boost its efficient management. The governments of various emerging economies such as China and India are taking various initiatives such as offering subsidies as well as establishing partnerships with utility companies to boost the adoption of smart meters in their respective regions. This is significant propelling the growth of the global smart meters market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Meters Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak initially negatively halted the growth of the global smart meters market. This is because of the lockdown restrictions imposed in different parts of the world due to which the smart meter installation activities were temporarily paused. Furthermore, the market also faced a huge shortage of IoT sensors due to the low production of semiconductor chips. However, the global smart meters market is expected to flourish in the post lockdown period due to a significant surge in electricity consumption and a huge burden on the energy sector.

Market Segment:

By Product Type(Smart Electric Meters, Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meter)

By Communication Type(Programmable Logic Controller, Radio-Frequency, Cellular)

By Component(Hardware, Software)

By Technology(Ami, Amr)

By End-User(Residential, Commercial, Industrial),

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

The global smart meters market is highly competitive with the presence of several multinational corporations as well as regional players. However, many startups are also emerging with efficient offerings, giving tough competition to the established players. The companies are significantly investing in research and development activities for bringing innovations and technological advancements into their products. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global smart meters market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global smart meters market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

