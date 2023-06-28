Paper Straw Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2031 | Charta Global, BioPak, Fuling Global Inc, Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Co. Ltd

According to a new market research report published by Report Ocean, the global Paper Straw Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of $%, during the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach $$ billion by 2031.

This detailed market research report by Report Ocean include in-depth analysis of technological innovations, market trends, supply chain trends, future trends, leading players, and key developments. The report also includes additional information about other factors such as drivers, restraints and challenges faced by this market, along with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17927

The global paper straw market revenue was around US$ 865.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 3016.2 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Paper straw is a small, flexible tube used to suck liquid into the mouth that is made of waterproof paper. Several thin paper reels are passed through a glue bath during the production of paper straws. Then, a lengthy paper cylinder is formed by winding together these tacky reels. After being trimmed to size, the lengthy cylinder tubes are subsequently packaged and transported.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the goods and services deficit rose from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February, an increase of $1.9 billion. Due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion, the goods and services deficit increased in February. The goods and services deficit has decreased this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3% when compared to the same period in 2022. $10.8% more, or $49.5 billion, was exported. Imports cost $2.2% more, or $14.0 billion, than exports.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The market growth of alternative straws, such as paper straws, is influenced by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is government initiatives to reduce plastic usage and the implementation of severe regulatory restrictions on conventional plastic utensils. These measures aim to curb plastic pollution and promote more sustainable alternatives. As a result, the demand for alternative straws, including paper straws, is expected to increase, driving market growth.

Many producers in sectors such as packaging, textiles, and agriculture are transitioning to bio-based products for straw production. Bio-based materials offer a more environmentally friendly solution compared to traditional plastics. This shift towards bio-based straws further propels the market expansion as businesses and consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability.

However, strict government rules and the installation of equipment required for manufacturing paper straws may hinder market growth. Compliance with regulatory requirements and the necessary investments in machinery and infrastructure can pose challenges for manufacturers, potentially limiting the growth rate of the market.

Regional Insights

Europe dominates the market in terms of the highest market shares and is predicted to continue expanding during the projection period. The region has implemented strict limits on single-use plastic products, which has increased the use of alternative straws in the food service sector. Furthermore, manufacturers in industries such as textiles, packaging, and agriculture are actively adopting bio-based products for straw production, driving market growth in Europe. The region’s commitment to sustainability and stringent regulations contribute to the dominance and expansion of the market in this region.

Major market segments of the Paper Straw Market are:

Segmentation based on Product

Printed

Non-printed

Segmentation based on Material

Virgin paper

Recycled paper

Segmentation based on Application

Foodservice

Household

Request a Sample of this report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17927

The research methodology adopted by analysts to study the market include inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain and various other secondary research methods, along with primary research as a major tool for market study.

A section of the report covers research on key players moves that include pointers on new entrants, future investors and existing players.

List of major players operating in the Paper Straw market:

Charta Global

BioPak

Fuling Global Inc

Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Co. Ltd

Aleco Industrial Co. Ltd

Yutong Eco-Technology Suqian Co. Ltd

Huhtamaki Oyj

Hoffmaster Group

Ningbo Jiangbei Shenyu Industry and Trade Co. Ltd

Soton Daily Necessities Co. Ltd

Focus Technology Co. Ltd

Lollicup USA

Transcend Packaging Ltd

Footprint

Tipi Straws

Bygreen

Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd

Others

The global Paper Straw market report provides a comprehensive analysis covering all major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Request for discount/sample on this market study @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17927

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the alternative straw market. The government-enforced lockdowns resulted in suspended or limited manufacturing operations, affecting the production of various equipment required for paper straw manufacturing. Additionally, the decreased demand in the market during the crisis further affected the industry. However, as businesses gradually return to normal levels of production and services, it is anticipated that the market will recover by the end of 2021.

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Additionally, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

Why to purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis on the current and future market trends Analysis on global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Market Determinants Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis



About Report Ocean

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

We have collaboration with many top publishers who have expertise in providing:

Robust, detailed segmentation

In-depth analysis in all geographies.

Detailed breakup in various segmentation.

Rigorous primary and secondary research.

We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization. Our priority is to provide high-level customer satisfaction by providing innovative reports that enable them to take a strategic decision and generate revenue. We update our database on a day-to-day basis to provide the latest reports. We assist our clients in understanding the emerging trends so that they can invest smartly and can make optimum utilization of resources available.

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17927

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/