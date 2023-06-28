Renewable Energy Market Entry Strategies for New Players, Share, Size, Trends 2023

This market research study on Renewable Energy Market offers a thorough assessment and improvement of important producers, rivals, international suppliers, and risks. Additionally, this paper makes an aggressive appraisal of current innovations, technology, and future scope. It also looks at dangers and obstacles to access.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries.

Key Players [First Solar Inc., Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Canadian Solar Inc., Orsted AS, Acciona Energia SA, EDF SA, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, NextEra Energy Inc., Duke Energy Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Innergex Renewable Energy, Invenergy, Tata Power Company Limited

Renewable Energy Market to Cross USD 1.6 Trillion by 2028

Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy is Driving Market Growth

The surging demand for renewable energy is emerging as one of the major driving factors for the renewable energy market growth. According to the International Energy Agency, the renewable energy capacity is projected to surge by 50% for 2021-2026, compared to 2015-2020. Commercial and industrial facilities are increasingly adopting renewable energy to diversify energy supply and reduce the dependence on imported fuel, which proves to be cost-efficient in the long run. This is anticipated to boost the market growth in the forecast period.

Rising Energy Consumption Worldwide is Propelling the Overall Renewable Energy Market

The expanding economic activities in developed and developing countries are boosting the global energy demand. The increasing population and number of electronic items such as smartphones as well as electric vehicles are also resulting in increased energy consumption. However, the non-renewable energy sources such as coal, natural gas, oil, etc., are unable to meet the growing energy demands. This is prompting the shift towards non-renewable energy sources, which is providing lucrative growth opportunities to the overall market growth.

Renewable Energy Market – By End-User

Based on end-user, end-user, the renewable energy market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and others. The industrial segment dominates the market owing to the high investment required for setting up renewable energy infrastructure. The adoption of renewable energy proves to be economical for the industrial sector and cuts their overall operational cost in the long run, which favors the market growth. The residential sector also covers a substantial market share owing to government support and subsidies for home installations.

Renewable Energy Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the renewable energy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest share in the renewable energy market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Japan, etc., are significantly investing towards renewable energy market infrastructure. China is among the leading producers of electricity through renewable energy. The government of other emerging economies is also investing significantly which is propelling the overall market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Renewable Energy Market

The renewable energy market was significantly halted by the sudden COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The private and public operations of the renewable energy infrastructure development were halted due to lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms. The government investment towards renewable energy was also diverted towards healthcare infrastructure, which also halted the growth of the renewable energy market. However, the market is projected to flourish in the post lockdown period as the need for sustainability and better energy conservation plans spikes.

Market Segment:

By Type(Hydroelectric Power, Wind Power, Bioenergy, Solar, Geothermal, Others)

By End-User(Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

The renewable energy market holds great future potential and is, therefore, highly fragmented with the presence of several established players and startups. The companies are significantly investing towards expanding their energy generation capacities. They are also attracting significant investments from public and private establishments to expand their product portfolio. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

