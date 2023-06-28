Lithium-ion Battery Market Growth Prospects, Projected Demand and Revenue Analysis, and Forecast 2031

This market research study on Lithium-ion Battery Market offers a thorough assessment and improvement of important producers, rivals, international suppliers, and risks. Additionally, this paper makes an aggressive appraisal of current innovations, technology, and future scope. It also looks at dangers and obstacles to access.

The healthcare sector is vital to both national economies and people all across the world. One of the industries with the fastest growth rates is this one. There is a correlation between income levels and healthcare spending across nations because healthcare spending accounts for more than 10% of the GDP of the majority of developed countries.

Key Players[LG Chem Ltd, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd, Samsung SDI, BYD Company Limited, Johnson Controls, A123 Systems LLC, Shenzhen Huayu New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Saft, Narada Power Source Co., Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Blue Energy Limited, BAK Group, Valence Technology.

Lithium Ion Battery Market to Reach USD 89 Billion by 2028

Flourishing Demand for Li-Ion Battery Pack is Driving Lithium-ion Battery Market

The lithium-ion battery market is segmented into cells and battery packs, based on product. The battery packs segment accounts for the largest share in the lithium-ion battery market due to its expanding usage in various applications including emergency power backup or UPS, solar power storage, electric vehicle battery, marine performance, surveillance or alarm systems, etc. The cell segment is also growing at a high rate owing to its prominent use in cellular phones and note-type personal computers.

Increasing Demand for High Capacity Lithium-Ion Battery is Propelling Lithium-ion Battery Market

Based on capacity, the lithium-ion battery market is segmented into 0 to 3,000 mAh, 3,000 to 10,000 mAh, 10,000 to 60,000 mAh, 60,000 mAh, and above. The 10,000 to 60,000 mAh battery capacity segment holds the largest market share owing to the prominent use in EVs. Electric vehicles require high-capacity batteries to cover longer distances without needing to recharge them time and again, which acts as a major contributing factor for its market growth. Furthermore, the use of this capacity of lithium-ion battery in a wide range of EVs including plug-in as well as hybrid electric vehicles, e-motorcycles, hybrid trucks, and buses, etc., is also boosting the growth of the market.

Lithium-ion Battery Market – By End-User

Based on end-user, the lithium-ion battery market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, marine, medical, industrial, power, and telecommunications. The consumer electronics segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the increasing application of li-ion batteries in various electronic goods including laptops, small earbuds, tablets, mobile phones, handheld power tools. The automotive segment also covers a substantial market share and is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the prominent use of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles.

Lithium-ion Battery Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the lithium-ion battery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the lithium-ion battery market. However, North America is also projected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period owing to the extensive research and development activities by the market players. Furthermore, the expanding production of electric vehicles due to the presence of leading EV manufacturers such as Tesla is also propelling the growth of the lithium-ion battery market in this region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Lithium-ion Battery Market

The growth of the lithium-ion battery market was negatively impacted by the sudden COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The restrictions on the manufacturing and production activities of non-essential products including consumer electronic goods and electric vehicles. This resulted in a sharp decline in the demand for lithium-ion batteries, incurring huge losses to the market. However, the market is expected to recover from this slump and proliferate in the forecast period due to the surge in the demand for electronics including smartphones and laptops due to work from home and online schooling needs.

Market Segment:

By Material(Cathode Material, Anode Materials, Electrolyte Material, Separator Materials, Current Collector Materials, Other Materials)

By Type(Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (Li-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA))

By Product(Cells, Battery Packs)

By Capacity(0 To 3,000 MAH, 3,000 To 10,000 MAH, 10,000 To 60,000 MAH, 60,000 MAH And Above)

By End-User(Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Medical, Industrial, Power, Telecommunications)

By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

The market is highly consolidated with the presence of several multinational conglomerates and regional battery makers. However, several startups are also emerging with great potential and giving tough competition to established players. The companies significantly invest in research and development activities to boost the lithium-ion battery capacities and expand its application to proliferate their market. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

