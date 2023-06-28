Neonatal Intensive Care Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2031

According to a new market research report published by Report Ocean, the global Neonatal Intensive Care Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of $%, during the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach $$ billion by 2031.

The global neonatal intensive care market revenue was around US$ 2.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

A neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is called an intensive care unit (ICU). It specializes in the treatment of sick or premature newborn infants. Neonatal refers to a child’s first 28 days of life. Neonatal incubators, Infant ventilators, and infant warmers are just a few of the cutting-edge tools available in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the goods and services deficit rose from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February, an increase of $1.9 billion.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the neonatal intensive care market. Government-enforced lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chain significantly affected the healthcare sector, including neonatal care. However, during the crisis, the healthcare sector focused on providing life-saving care and addressing COVID-19-related needs, mitigating some of the adverse effects on the market. While the market experienced a decline due to the global economic downturn, it is expected to stabilize in the coming years and show signs of recovery starting in 2022.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominates the neonatal intensive care market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region experiences increased product launches, rising healthcare costs, and has a sizable population, driving the demand for neonatal care services and products.

However, North America is expected to experience significant growth as well. The region benefits from an established healthcare infrastructure, ongoing improvements in healthcare facilities, and the presence of key companies focusing on neonatal care. These factors contribute to the growth and advancement of the neonatal intensive care market in North America.

Major market segments of the Neonatal Intensive Care Market are:

Segmentation based on Product

Warmers

Incubators

o Hybrid Incubator

o Normal Incubator

o Transport Incubator

Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Devices

Phototherapy Equipment

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Neonatal Hypothermia & Low Birth Weight

Jaundice

Others

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Maternity Hospitals

Neonatal & Pediatric Hospital

The research methodology adopted by analysts to study the market include inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain and various other secondary research methods, along with primary research as a major tool for market study.

A section of the report covers research on key players moves that include pointers on new entrants, future investors and existing players.

List of major players operating in the Neonatal Intensive Care market:

Medtronic PLC

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt Ltd

3M Company

Medicor Elektronika

Vygon (UK) Ltd

Masimo Corporation

Ningbo David Medical Device Co Ltd

Mediprema Group

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Atom Medica

AngioDynamics

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Terumo Corporation

Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co. Ltd

Dr?gerwerk AG & Co

Fanem Medical Devices

GE Company

Others

The global Neonatal Intensive Care market report provides a comprehensive analysis covering all major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The market growth of neonatal intensive care is influenced by several key factors. One significant driver is the increase in the prevalence of newborn disorders and difficulties, such as overweight and underweight babies, respiratory distress, and birth abnormalities. These conditions often require specialized care and admission to neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), leading to an increased demand for neonatal care products and services.

Rising research and development efforts focused on improving neonatal intensive care and obtaining product approvals also fuel market expansion. Ongoing advancements in medical technology and treatment protocols contribute to better outcomes for newborns, increasing the demand for innovative neonatal care products.

The rising pregnancy rates and growing concerns about newborn care are additional factors driving market growth. As more families plan for and welcome newborns, the demand for high-quality neonatal care increases. Parents and caregivers are increasingly aware of the importance of early and specialized care for newborns, leading to a higher demand for NICU services and related products.

The surge in healthcare costs and improvements in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries also contribute to market growth. As healthcare infrastructure improves, access to neonatal care services becomes more widespread. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at providing affordable high-tech healthcare facilities further boost the market by facilitating better access to neonatal intensive care.

The expansion of private hospitals and the increasing demand for modern neonatal intensive care facilities are significant drivers of market growth. The establishment of new hospitals, particularly those equipped with advanced NICUs, caters to the growing demand for specialized newborn care. The availability of these facilities ensures that more infants receive the necessary care, driving market expansion.

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Additionally, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

