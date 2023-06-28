Smart Irrigation Market Technological Innovation Focus on Business Planning Growth up to 2032

This market research study on Smart Irrigation Market offers a thorough assessment and improvement of important producers, rivals, international suppliers, and risks. Additionally, this paper makes an aggressive appraisal of current innovations, technology, and future scope. It also looks at dangers and obstacles to access.

Key Players[DTelsco Industries Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Netafim Ltd., Inc., The Toro Company, Rachio Inc., Galcon Ltd., Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Hunter Industries Inc., Valmont Industries, Inc.

The Global Smart Irrigation Market is accounted for $1.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3.86 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period

By Component

Controllers

Sensors

Water Flow Meters

Others

By Sensor Type

Weather-Based Controller Systems

Sensor-Based Controller Systems

By Application

Agricultural

Non-Agricultural

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Smart Irrigation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Benefits of Buying Market Research Reports:

