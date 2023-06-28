Cold Spray Technology Market Transformation Set to Drive Innovation and Growth

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Cold Spray Technology Market is valued at approximately USD 1.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Cold Spray Technology is a coating technology where finer metal particles are deposited to create a coating on the substrate. These particles may also oxidize and decompose during the process. Either a single coat or many layers can be created by this process of cold spray technology. The cold spray technology enhances thermal stability and corrosion resistance of materials for a longer period. It also provides safety and protection against harsh temperatures, extreme environments and increases the lifespan of components. Additionally, the growing aerospace industry and rising demand for cold spray technology are driving the market demand.

The growing Aerospace industry drives the market demand of cold spray technology as it is used to repair lightweight alloys in aerospace. According to Aerospace Industries Association the aerospace and defense industry is witnessing growth with a CAGR of 2.1% and the total market in 2021 accounted to be USD 892 Billion. Growth of 11.2% was recorded in aerospace and defense industry between 2020 and 2021. The rising demand in the electrical & electronics industry is another factor driving the market for this technology. This technology is used in the growing electronic industry to coat electrical components for longer corrosion resistance. Several mergers and launches by manufacturers are boosting the demand. For instance, Titomic Ltd. launched the D623 medium-pressure CSAM machine in November 2022 which can deposit harder metals. Moreover, advancements in formulation and adoption of this technology in various industries are fueling the market demand. However, the negative impact of COVID-19 on various industries affected the demand for cold spray technology and stifled market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cold Spray Technology Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market for cold spray technology due to growing aerospace & defense, automotive and electrical & electronic industries. The continuous research and development in the application of cold spray technology is also boosting the market demand in this region. Initiatives by the government and major key market players of this region are projected to drive the demand over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region due to the presence of developing infrastructure and facilities. Growth opportunities offered by highly emerging electronic companies in the region is expected to drive the market demand.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hannecard Roller Coatings, Inc – ASB Industries

Bodycote plc

Flame Spray Technologies

Titomic Ltd.

Impact Innovations GmbH

Concurrent Technologies Corp.

Plasma Giken Co., Ltd.

WWG Engineering Pte Ltd

Effusiontech Pty. Ltd. (SPEE3D)

Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc

By Material:

Nickel

Copper

Aluminum

Titanium

Magnesium

Others

By Service:

Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing

Cold Spray Coatings

By End-use:

Aerospace

Automotive

Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Utility

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World