Neurological Biomarkers Market Size is Booming in Upcoming Years Due To Global Demand and Business Opportunities 2031 | (CAGR) of 13.6%

According to a new market research report published by Report Ocean, the global Neurological Biomarkers Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of $%, during the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach $$ billion by 2031.

This detailed market research report by Report Ocean include in-depth analysis of technological innovations, market trends, supply chain trends, future trends, leading players, and key developments. The report also includes additional information about other factors such as drivers, restraints and challenges faced by this market, along with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.

The global neurological biomarkers market revenue was around US$ 5.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Biomarkers are biological indicators that track the state of the body. It serves as a prompt for a therapeutic intervention to identify pathogenic and normal biological processes. These biomarkers can also be utilized in conjunction to determine a person’s illness condition. Biobanks have become more prevalent, which has assisted in meeting unfulfilled requirements in neuroscience, oncology, and cardiovascular disease.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the neurological biomarkers market. The rising prevalence of neurological illnesses, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, has led to an increased demand for biomarkers in diagnosis and monitoring. The clearance of various biomarkers by regulatory authorities like the FDA, along with the ongoing development of products by numerous companies, further drives market expansion. The pandemic has underscored the importance of accurate and efficient diagnostic tools, resulting in a heightened focus on neurological biomarkers.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the neurological biomarkers market, primarily due to multiple factors. The region experiences an increase in the incidence of various neurological disorders, has a strong healthcare infrastructure, and is home to significant competitors in the field. Moreover, the rise in American studies suggesting a decrease in the age-specific risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias has created a need for reliable biomarkers for diagnosis. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of Parkinson’s disease in males aged 70 and older supports market expansion in this region. Overall, these factors contribute to the dominance and growth of the neurological biomarkers market in North America.

Major market segments of the Neurological Biomarkers Market are:

Segmentation based on Type

Genomic

Proteomic

Metabolomic

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Parkinson’s Disease

Alzheimer’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

List of major players operating in the Neurological Biomarkers market:

Merck KGaA

Darmstadt

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Neurobio

Shimadzu Corporation

Quanterix

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

BioMerieux

PerkinElmer Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Myriad Rbm (Myriad Genetics, Inc)

Others

The global Neurological Biomarkers market report provides a comprehensive analysis covering all major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The market growth of neurological biomarkers is influenced by several key factors. One significant driver is the increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders such as Huntington’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, and others. The growing incidence of these conditions creates a higher demand for diagnostic tools and biomarkers that can aid in early detection, monitoring, and treatment planning, thereby driving the market growth.

Technical improvements and the introduction of several neurological biomarker products contribute to market expansion. Ongoing advancements in technology and research lead to the development of new and more effective biomarkers. Additionally, collaborations, acquisitions, and agreements among leading players in the market foster innovation and the availability of a diverse range of biomarker products, further propelling market growth.

The prevalence of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease is expected to rise in North America, creating lucrative market opportunities for key players. The region’s aging population, along with other factors, contributes to the increasing incidence of these neurological disorders. This presents a significant market potential for biomarker-based diagnostic and monitoring solutions in North America.

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Additionally, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

