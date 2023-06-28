Dermatology Devices Market Size Unlocking New Opportunities for Success | Cynosure, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc.

The Global Dermatology Devices report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Dermatology Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 12.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Dermatologists and surgeons can diagnose and treat skin conditions with the aid of dermatology devices. Numerous medical care facilities, including hospitals, dermatology clinics, doctor’s offices, and academic research institutions, use these devices. The primary growth factors for the dermatology devices market are the increasing prevalence of skin diseases and growing public awareness of aesthetic procedures.

Healthcare market players should see opportunities for growth as healthcare infrastructure in developing regions grows. The Skin Cancer Foundation estimates that 10,130 Americans lose their lives to melanoma each year. Additionally, according to American Cancer Society statistics for 2018, there will be approximately 91,270 new cases of melanoma diagnosed in the United States. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), 1 in 3 Americans visit dermatologists each year, and 1 in 4 have a skin condition.

However, the growth of this market is expected to be constrained, though problems with reimbursement and strict regulatory standards for medical devices. Furthermore, the adoption of these devices is significantly rising as a result of people’s growing awareness of the aesthetic value and technological developments in dermatology devices.

The key regions considered for the global Dermatology Devices market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The majority of revenue came from North America. The regional market is anticipated to continue to grow at a consistent CAGR and maintain its llead throughout the forecast period. One of the main drivers of the regional market’s expansion is the rising incidence of skin cancer and other skin conditions like eczema and rosacea, as well as the rising use of cosmetic procedures. From 2022 to 2028, the Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The primary driver of regional market growth is anticipated to be the rapidly expanding medical tourism industry in Asia Pacific, which is being fueled by the availability of reasonably priced treatment options.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alma Lasers GmbH

Cynosure, Inc.

Solta Medical, Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Canfield Scientific, Inc.

3Gen

Aesthetic Group

Ambicare Health

ImageDerm, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Diagnostic Devices

Treatment Devices

By Application:

Diagnostic Devices

Treatment Devices

By End-use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

