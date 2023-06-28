Ecotoxicological Studies Market Size Emerging Technologies and their Impact on Business Growth | Smithers, SGS SA

The Global Ecotoxicological Studies report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Ecotoxicological Studies Market is valued at approximately USD 1.01 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Ecotoxicology is a science that studies the fate and effects of toxic substances in ecosystems by taking into account physical, chemical, biological, and social (human health) factors. Essentially, ecotoxicology is a multidisciplinary field that integrates toxicology and ecology, with a focus on the toxicological effects of contaminants on wildlife, including native fauna and flora. To achieve the goals of ecotoxicology, research is carried out on a diverse range of species ranging from biochemical to ecosystem level, with the goal of developing mechanistic relationships that aid in understanding and predicting toxicological effects.

The increasing emphasis on regulation, safety, and quality, innovations in the pharmaceutical industry, and the entry of new players into the market are major factors driving the market’s lucrative growth. Furthermore, strict regulatory scenarios in developed countries such as the United States and Germany are expected to boost market growth during the assessment period. Ecotoxicological data is required for registration submissions in a variety of industries, including industrial chemicals and agrochemicals. They serve as the foundation for both veterinary and human pharmaceutical environmental impact assessments (EIAs). Antiviral drugs such as ribavirin, favipiravir, lopinavir, and remdesivir have become more popular as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a study published in 2021 by NCBI, wastewater treatment plants are not capable of efficiently eliminating these drugs and their metabolites, causing harm to aquatic animals. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in 2022 is expected to drive the use of antiviral medications and further pollute water bodies, increasing demand for ecological studies in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing adoption of alternative methods impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Ecotoxicological Studies Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe holds the highest revenue share in the market. Favorable government support and the presence of various regulatory bodies, such as the European Chemical Agency (ECHA), Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and the European Centre for Ecotoxicology and Toxicology of Chemicals (ECETOC) Polymers Task Force, are factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Whereas, rapid urbanisation, high population density, and industrialization are increasing the presence of chemical contaminants in water, air, soil, and sediments in the APAC region, particularly in Southeast Asia. This is expected to open up new markets for companies in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Smithers

SGS SA

Covance, Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

INTOX PVT. LTD. (Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.)

Fera Science Limited

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Noack Laboratorien GmbH

Eurofins Agroscience Services Group

Vivotecnia

Toxicon AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Aquatic Ecotoxicology

Sediment Ecotoxicology

Terrestrial Ecotoxicology

Avian Ecotoxicology

Pollinator Testing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

