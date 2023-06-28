Transportation Infrastructure Market Dynamics, An Overview of Demand and Supply Factors Impacting Growth up to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Transportation Infrastructure Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Transportation Infrastructure Market is valued at approximately USD 1,770 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Transportation Infrastructure is a type of physical facility and network that is required for the transportation of people and products. These networks and infrastructures often include ports, airports, urban mass transit systems, railroads, and highways and bridges. The rising number of infrastructure projects, rapid globalization, and increasing cargo transportation activities are the primary factors that are attributing to global market growth.

The rising focus of various government bodies in order to build highways is further supporting the market growth in the global market. For instance, in July 2021 the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways approved a 162-kilometer road project costing USD 350 million. This roadway is a part of the Bharatmala Prayojna’s economic corridor. It intends to connect Telangana and Andhra Pradesh via a strong road infrastructure network. Likewise, in March 2022, the Salerno-Reggio Calabria highway, a roughly 400-kilometer stretch of road connecting Salerno and Reggio Calabria is likely to be constructed to become the first smart motorway in Europe. Thus, these aforementioned factors are fueling the market demand at a considerable growth rate. Moreover, the rising introduction of technologically advanced products, as well as the rapidly aging transport infrastructure are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the capital-intensive projects and lack of infrastructural support in developing countries are hindering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Transportation Infrastructure Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing number of government initiatives, along with the rising emphasis on building advanced and sustainable infrastructure across the region. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as escalating population, increasing globalization, and rising need for the road, railway, and air transport in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

ACS Group

Kiewit Corporation

Vinci SA

Laing O’Rourke

Balfour Beatty plc

Globalvia Inversiones SA

Bechtel Corporation

CK Hutchison Holdings

Bouygues Construction SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Railway

Airport

Roads and Bridges

Ports

By Application:

Urban

Rural

By Construction Type:

New Construction

Renovation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World