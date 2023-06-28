Manual Resuscitators Market Size Opportunities and Challenges for Global Businesses | GE Healthcare, Ambu A/S

The Global Manual Resuscitators report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.
Global Manual Resuscitators Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. A manual resuscitator is also known as Bag Valve Masks (BVM) or self-inflating bag. This medical device integrates a self-inflating bag, a non-rebreathing valve mechanism, and an oxygen reservoir into a single unit. It is primarily used for proper ventilation of patients who are unable to breathe or not breathing efficiently. These are generally used in emergency rooms, ambulances, and other critical care settings.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6046
The rising incidences of respiratory diseases, surging demand for neonatal care, coupled with the growing awareness of resuscitation and simulation are the primary factors soaring the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report of 2022, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is estimated as the third leading cause of death globally with mortalities of around 3.23 million in 2019. Also, approximately 90% of COPD deaths (under 70 years) majorly occurs in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC).
Thereby, the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiopulmonary arrest, and many others is projecting a positive influence on the growth of the global market. However, the imposition of stringent regulations pertaining to resuscitators impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing innovative developments in manual resuscitators by the leading market players and the increasing use of resuscitators across the aviation sector are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Manual Resuscitators Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising initiatives to control outside hospital cardiac arrest and growing investment in R&D activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing cases of cardiac arrest and neonatal ventilation, as well as the rising government support, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Manual Resuscitators Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
GE Healthcare
WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG
Laerdal Medical
Ambu A/S
Medline Industries, LP
Hopkins Medical Product
ResMed, Inc.
HUM Gesellschaft fur Homecare und Medizintechnik mbH
PERSYS MEDICAL
CareFusion
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6046
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Components of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Self-inflating Resuscitator
Flow-inflating Resuscitator
T-piece
By Technology:
Pop-off valve
PEEP Valve
Others
By Material:
Silicon
PVC
Rubber
By Application:
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
Cardiopulmonary arrest
Others
By End-User:
Hospital
Military
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6046
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Highlights of the Market Report:
- Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
- Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
- Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market
- Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
- Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
- Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
- The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
Request Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6046
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://reportocean.com