Manual Resuscitators Market Size Opportunities and Challenges for Global Businesses | GE Healthcare, Ambu A/S

The Global Manual Resuscitators report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Manual Resuscitators Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. A manual resuscitator is also known as Bag Valve Masks (BVM) or self-inflating bag. This medical device integrates a self-inflating bag, a non-rebreathing valve mechanism, and an oxygen reservoir into a single unit. It is primarily used for proper ventilation of patients who are unable to breathe or not breathing efficiently. These are generally used in emergency rooms, ambulances, and other critical care settings.

The rising incidences of respiratory diseases, surging demand for neonatal care, coupled with the growing awareness of resuscitation and simulation are the primary factors soaring the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report of 2022, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is estimated as the third leading cause of death globally with mortalities of around 3.23 million in 2019. Also, approximately 90% of COPD deaths (under 70 years) majorly occurs in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC).

Thereby, the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiopulmonary arrest, and many others is projecting a positive influence on the growth of the global market. However, the imposition of stringent regulations pertaining to resuscitators impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing innovative developments in manual resuscitators by the leading market players and the increasing use of resuscitators across the aviation sector are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Manual Resuscitators Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising initiatives to control outside hospital cardiac arrest and growing investment in R&D activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing cases of cardiac arrest and neonatal ventilation, as well as the rising government support, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Manual Resuscitators Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

Laerdal Medical

Ambu A/S

Medline Industries, LP

Hopkins Medical Product

ResMed, Inc.

HUM Gesellschaft fur Homecare und Medizintechnik mbH

PERSYS MEDICAL

CareFusion

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Components of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Self-inflating Resuscitator

Flow-inflating Resuscitator

T-piece

By Technology:

Pop-off valve

PEEP Valve

Others

By Material:

Silicon

PVC

Rubber

By Application:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Cardiopulmonary arrest

Others

By End-User:

Hospital

Military

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

