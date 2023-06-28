Military drills at Taiwan airport to impact 4,000 travelers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Han Kuang 39 military drills at Taoyuan International Airport on July 26 will affect traffic between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said Wednesday (June 28).

The military’s first-ever exercises at the nation’s busiest civilian airport were reported Tuesday (June 27) as scheduled to last just one hour, but Wang said their impact would be felt for up to two hours. With the event planned for the high season, at least 61 flights and more than 4,000 travelers could be affected, the Liberty Times reported.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA), the Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC), and the Ministry of National Defense had communicated about the measures needed to keep disruption to a minimum, Wang said. During the drills, the airport’s north runway will be closed, while movements on the south runway will likely be limited during the relevant time.

Wang said there would also be two preliminary exercises to prepare for the July 26 Han Kuang event, though no details were available. Airlines are adjusting their schedules to reduce the impact of the drills on passenger traffic, according to the minister.

The July 24-28 Han Kuang 39 drills will also feature F-16V fighter jets and C-130H transport aircraft landing and taking off at Taitung County’s civilian Fengnian Airport.