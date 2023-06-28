Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Forecasting Success Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Outlook 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Fraud Detection and Prevention Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global fraud detection and prevention market size was valued at $11,770 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $34,424 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. Fraud detection and prevention solutions are solutions offered by the IT vendors to small and medium enterprises and large enterprises to defend against unwilling or uncertain incidents and help to detect or prevent future occurrences.

The current business scenario has witnessed an upsurge in the adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions in developed as well as the developing regions. The companies adopt efficient techniques in an effort to provide customers with innovative and modernized security offerings. Introduction of big data analytics, cloud computing services and increase in mobile payment are bolstering the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market. Although continuous technological advancements prevailing in the global market are promoting market expansion, while factors such as high cost of fraud detection and prevention solution are likely to restrict the fraud detection and prevention market growth.

The global fraud detection and prevention industry is segmented based on solution type, services, deployment type, end-user and industry vertical. On the basis of solution type, the market is bifurcated into fraud analytics and authentication. Authentication segment accounted for the largest market share, accounted for around 58.2% in 2015, owing to increased demand for effective fraud detection solutions and real time operations because of the growing volume of online payment transactions. Services covered in the study include managed and professional. The services segment is classified based on professional services and managed services. Managed services are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as they integrate along with the company’s intellectual property to provide end-to-end solutions tailored to meet the organization’s exact requirements. Based on deployment model, fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Key Players

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

SAP SE

BAE Systems.

ACI Worldwide

NCR Limited

Lavastorm

ThreatMetrix

Other companies mentioned in the report

Fiserv, Inc.

cVidya Networks Inc.

Easy Solutions Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation

Mastercard

EMC Corporation

ValidSoft UK Ltd

Bosch Software Innovations Gmbh

FIS Company

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Key Segmentation:

By Solution Type

Fraud analytics

Predictive analytics

Customer analytics

Social media analytics

Bigdata analytics

Behavioral analytics

Authentication

Single factor authentication

Multi-factor authentication

By Services

Professional

Managed

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By End-User

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME)

Large Enterprises

You Can Browse The Request Full Report here: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31042

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Real Estate

Manufacturing

Others

Managed

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

