The global Security appliances market was valued at $47,504 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $108,948 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2016 to 2022. As a result of these circumstances, outsourcing network security to the security appliance service providers has emerged as a lucrative option for organizations. Also, network security services can be delivered either by setting up necessary security infrastructure or by complete control of the service provider from a remote location.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Security appliances can be defined as a set of network management and security tools that are designed to protect the inside and outside of the network system from various cyber threats. The security appliances market includes firewall, intrusion detection and prevention (IDP), content management, unified threat management (UTM), and virtual private network (VPN). Security appliances protect the safety of assets from cyber-crime and terrorism and other network service interruptions that affect daily operations in order to effectively protect sensitive data of organizations. Network security can be accomplished through active monitoring, exposure of outages or malicious movement, and prompt response to disruptions.

The task of information security is becoming more complex with the growth of businesses in terms of size, structure, and utilization of mobile devices, social media, cloud services, and big data. Rising number of security attacks and malicious practices by trained cybercriminal groups have been creating concerns for organizations across all industry sectors. In addition, increased complexities in network infrastructure are causing a major hindrance in data security management.

The rising adoption of cloud based solutions, mobility, and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend has enabled endpoint protection to be a crucial part of all security departments. Security threats and vulnerabilities vary from day to day and even hour to hour. In addition, maintaining security in a wireless environment is a challenge for most vendors in the ecosystem. Moreover, cyber threats affect more than just the information technology (IT) infrastructure of a company. These threats cause disruptions to the entire network that can impact principal business functions. Organizations evaluate network security in terms of direct influence to the successful execution of an organization’s primary mission.

The global security appliances market is segmented based on types, deployment modes, industry verticals, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into firewall, intrusion detection and prevention (IDP), content management, unified threat management (UTM), and virtual private network (VPN). Industry vertical segments include banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), public sector, energy & utilities, retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. Deployment mode segment is sub-segmented into cloud-based and on-premise deployment. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Intel Corporation

Fortinet, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Other Market Players Mentioned in the Report

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc., Cyberoam Technologies, Nozomi Networks, NetMotion, Inc., and others.

Security Appliances Market Key Segments:

By Type

Firewall

Unified threat management (UTM)

Intrusion detection and prevention (IDP)

Content management

Virtual private network (VPN)

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

