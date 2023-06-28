Asia-Pacific Eubiotics Market Exploring the Scope of Products in the Market till 2031 | (CAGR) of 7.4%

Based on data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, there was an observed increase in the goods and services deficit during February 2023. The deficit grew by $1.9 billion, reaching $70.5 billion compared to the previous month’s figure of $68.7 billion. This increase can be attributed to a rise in the goods deficit, which expanded by $2.7 billion to reach $93.0 billion, and a smaller increase in the services surplus by $0.8 billion, resulting in a surplus of $22.4 billion.

The Asia-Pacific feed probiotics market is projected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% over the forecast period, with a value of USD 885.2 million in 2019.

The growth of the market is being driven by the development of research programs by both local and global players. The market is highly fragmented and is dominated by Chr. Hansen A/S, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, and Bluestar Adisseo Company.

Yeast-derived probiotic supplements are becoming a key focus area in improving gut functions, with ongoing field trials highlighting their positive impact on the lactation phase of cattle and swine, alongside evidence of reduced treatment costs in livestock farming. A field trial conducted in concern with Bovine Respiratory Disease (BRD) signified the improved performance of body weight by 1.5% and recovery from the morbidity, along with a significant reduction in treatment cost by 53.4% with the use of a yeast probiotic solution. Another field trial mentioned the improved performance of hyper-prolific sows when treated with a probiotic yeast, S. c. boulardii.

China dominates the Eubiotics market, contributing around 50.80% revenue share in the Asia-Pacific probiotics market. The production of Eubiotics, especially probiotics for the aquaculture industry, is a thriving sector in China. Lactobacillus is the most common variant of probiotic bacteria used in the aquafeed industry in China. The increasing regulations, for instance, strict norms by the EU Commission and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), pertaining to the use of antibiotics in the feed industry, is likely to further boost the feed Eubiotics market, over the forecast period in China.

Innovating novel solutions to enhance cattle performance can be treated as a potential opportunity to find sustainable alternatives for antibiotics to improve animal performance in the years to come. Increasing awareness pertaining to the nutritional benefits of probiotics is likely to further drive the Eubiotics market during the forecast period.

