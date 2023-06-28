Software Defined Networking Market Insights Unveiled Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Software Defined Networking Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

Software defined networking (SDN) is a technology that creates a global view of network to provide centralized, intelligence-based network control by separating the control logic from off-device computer resources. This technology has redefined the networking architecture by providing a flexible way to manage and control complex networks through efficient resource and data traffic management. Communication providers are increasingly adopting SDN for improved agility and robustness, ease in network congestion, cost and time efficiency, flexibility in network infrastructure, automation of tasks, and rapid innovation. Varying network conditions and application demands encouraged industries, including BFSI, telecom, education, defense, and manufacturing among others, to implement this emerging networking technology.

Complex network traffic patterns, increasing cloud computing services, need for mobility services and efficient infrastructure, and big data analytics are the major factors that drive the market growth. On the other hand, lack of standardization and awareness among enterprises is likely to limit its growth. The increasing adoption of cloud computing services and need for technological advancement are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market.

The world software defined networking market is segmented on the basis of solution, end user, vertical, and geography. Based on the solution, the market is segmented into physical network infrastructure, virtualization and control software, professional services, and SDN applications & network services. The end-user segment is categorized into telecommunication service providers, cloud service providers, and enterprises. Software defined networking is implemented across domains such as IT, consumer goods & retail, BFSI, defense, telecom, healthcare, and others. This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA.

Leading players and their key business strategies are analyzed in the report to gain a competitive insight into the market. The key vendors of SDN market offer various solutions to manage and control the complexity of networking. In addition, acquisitions and partnerships are the strategies employed by key players to enhance their offerings and expand their customer base. For instance, in December 2014, Dell Inc. collaborated with Cumulus Networks to start Midokura, a software defined network start-up which provides network virtualization solution available for Dell’s hardware and the network operating system of Linux. In April 2015, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired Embrane Inc., a software defined networking firm to extend its product offerings and expand its customer base.

KEY PLAYERS, , Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Big Switch Networks, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., VMware, Inc., , Other leading players in the market include Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Big Switch Networks, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., and VMware, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of solution, end user, vertical, and geography.

MARKET BY SOLUTION

Physical network infrastructure

Virtualization and control software

Professional services

SDN applications & network services

MARKET BY END USER

Telecommunication service providers

Cloud service providers

Enterprises

MARKET BY VERTICAL

IT

Consumer goods & retail

BFSI

Defense

Telecom

Healthcare

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA

