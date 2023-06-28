Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Charting New Territories Market Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Forecast 2031

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Consumer Identity and Access Management Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

Global consumer identity and access management market in 2015 is estimated at $7,968 million growing at 16.9% CAGR to reach $23,589 million in 2022. Identity and access management (IAM) solutions help organizations in the management of identities of employees, consumers, partners, contractors, and others to ensure secure and seamless services. Consumer IAM industry players help in implementing solutions that authenticate identities of customers across digital and non-digital channels.

Consumer identity and access management solutions adopted by businesses assist in securing sensitive data of customers and protecting them from cyber-threats and other financial frauds. Moreover, increase in incidents of cyber-attacks and ongoing trend of using IoT across various sectors including public, manufacturing, education, defense, media & entertainment, and others are the prominent driving factors of the market. However, lack of standardization and rise in concerns towards cloud-based security is expected to hamper global consumer identity and access management solutions adoption trend. Moreover, growing adoption of mobile devices, increasing scalability & performance of consumer IAM security solutions in adverse conditions such as elastic demand, and aggrandized generation of network traffic are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

The global consumer IAM industry is expected to grow at a prominent rate during the forecast period. The global consumer identity and access management industry in 2015 is comprised of advanced authentication which was $3,770 million, identity proofing services which was $2,473 million, and other which was $1,725 million. The banking, financial service, and insurance (BFSI) sector is one of the prominent end users in the market, owing to the trend of heavy investment of financial institutions in the IT infrastructure to secure customer data and provide access to financial products and services. The healthcare sector utilizes consumer IAM security services for securing sensitive data of patients, and providing easy access to services of medical institutes. In addition, the consumer IAM solutions used in energy and utility sector helps to provide access to real-time data, monitor customer usage patterns, and manage demand-supply gap and large volume of customer database.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Onegini

TransUnion

Ping Identity Corporation

Gigya, Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Okta, Inc.

Experian PLC

Janrain, Inc.

Mitek Systems Inc.

Traxion Inc.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc.

MorphoTrust USA

GB Group Plc

ID Analytics LLP

Aware Inc.

Equifax Inc.

Other companies operating in the industry

The other companies operating in the industry are OneLogin, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, Persistent Systems, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Avancer Corporation, Simeio Solutions LLC, Simeio Solutions LLC, iC Consult Group, ICAR Vision Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Imprivata, Inc., Dell, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Beta Systems Software AG, iWelcome B.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Larsen & Toubro Limited, CSIdentity Corporation, IDscan Biometrics, Neustar, Inc., C6 Intelligence Group, DecTech Solutions Pty Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, Radiant Logic, IdentityMind Global, IDchecker, H&R Block, Anomalix Inc., and EdgeVerve Systems.

CONSUMER IAM MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

The consumer IAM market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

BY SOLUTION

Advanced Authentication

Identity Proofing Services

Others (Password Management, Data Aggregation, and Registration)

BY SERVICE

Professional Services (Implementation, Training & Support, and Consulting)

Managed Services

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

Cloud

On-premises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Consumer Goods & Retail

Energy & Utility

Public Sector

Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, and Manufacturing)

You Can Browse The Request Full Report here:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31022

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Belgium

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

