Service Delivery Automation Market Insights Unplugged Size, Trends, Share, and Growth Projections 2031

The Global Service Delivery Automation (Sda) Industry Was Valued At $620 Million In 2014, And Is Expected To Reach $6,752 Million By 2022, Growing At A CAGR Of 25.7% From 2016 To 2022. Sda Is Also Termed As Robotic Process Automation As Well As Intelligent Automation Depending Upon The Area Of Usage.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

It Is A Technology That Has Replaced Array Of Human Actions Or Work And Automates The Flow Of Business Processes That Earlier Used To Be Done Manually. Automation Is Already Embedded In Software Systems To A Great Extent; For Instance, We Can See The Customer Information Is Linked Across Financial As Well As Procurement Functions. However, Mostly It Is Assumed As A Part Of The Normal Feature And Functionality Of A System, And Generally Not Considered As Automation, But Simply Termed As A More Powerful System(S).

Sda Is Mostly Referred To Automation In It Infrastructure And Application Management Services, Robotic Process Automation As Well As Business Process Automation. The Sda Market Is Segmented Based On Component, Type, User Type, Industry Vertical, And Geography. Based On Component, It Is Divided Into Two Types: Software And Services. Based On Industry Vertical, The Market Is Categorized Into Bfsi, Healthcare, Travel Hospitality & Leisure, It & Telecom, Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Retail, And Others. The Study Also Includes Service Delivery Automation Market Types Such As It Process Automation And Business Process Automation. By It Process Automation, The Market Is Further Sub-Segmented Into Infrastructure Automation And Application Life Cycle Automation; While The Business Process Automation Is Subdivided Into Generic Automation, Process-Specific Automation, And Industry-Specific Automation. Based On User Type, The Market Comprises Large And Small & Medium Enterprises.

Geographically, It Is Analyzed Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea. North America Is Expected To Dominate The Global Market, Owing To Growth In E-Commerce Industry And Modernization Of Infrastructure And Manufacturing Facilities. Asia-Pacific Is Expected To Grow At A Cagr Of 29.9% During The Forecast Period, Owing To The Increased Adoption Of Sda By Industries From Various Sectors. Companies, Such As Hp, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon, Ibm Are Looking At Better Business Opportunities In The Indian Market

Key Players Profiled in the Report

Ibm Corp.

Uipath Srl

Ipsoft

Blue Prism

Xerox Corporation

Nice Systems Ltd.

Celaton Limited

Openspan Inc.

Sutherland Global Services

Arago Us, Inc.

Other Market Players Mentioned in the Report

Mobistar

Delhaize Group

Bpost

Ecover

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key market trends and market dynamics?

Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

What is the competitive landscape like in the market?

What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?

What are the growth opportunities in the market?

What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?

What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?

What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?

